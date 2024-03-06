Xbox Partner Preview 2024: All the gameplay trailers, new reveals, and Xbox Game Pass additions you need to see

With its second run four months after the show's debut, the Xbox Partner Preview is now a certified Xbox staple. This format is seemingly here for the long run, offering a focused venue for third-party Xbox partners and publishers to show off what they've been working on. The Xbox Partner Preview 2024 (or, at least, the first such show in 2024) has now concluded, with around 30 minutes of brand-new reveals, and trailers, and gameplay.

Windows Central has covered all the biggest announcements from the show, and now I'm here to compile every piece of news and all the trailers you need into one place. You can catch up on watching the show, discover what's confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, and check out all the games Xbox showcased during its official Partner Preview event. There were some great showings from Capcom, EA, 11 bit, and more, with some of the best upcoming Xbox games on display.

What is Xbox Partner Preview 2024?

The Xbox Partner Preview is an official, streamed Xbox event dedicated to third-party Xbox partners and publishers. That means no first-party Xbox titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, or Activision Blizzard — it's all about the Xbox partners bringing their games to Xbox in the near future, and giving them an opportunity to show gamers why they should be excited. The event debuted with Xbox Partner Preview 2023 in October of last year, and it has already returned for a second iteration.

Xbox announced the Xbox Partner Preview sequel just a couple days before the show actually aired. We knew then it would be approximately 30 minutes in length, showing off games from publishers like Capcom, Electronic Arts, Nexon, and 11 bit studios. Most of the show was left a surprise apart from a handful of titles like Xbox Game Pass day one addition Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and The First Berserker: Khazan.

The entire show was all gameplay trailers, new game reveals, and release date announcements, with in-depth and behind-the-scenes articles published for each game at Xbox Wire. You can watch the show above at 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second, or you can check below for some other ways to tune in, including with subtitles in over 40 languages, ASL and BSL options, and English audio description (you may have to check your local region's Xbox YouTube for a more curated stream).

If you'd rather just know what was announced, you can keep scrolling for a comprehensive list of every reveal, trailer, and Xbox Game Pass addition.

Xbox Partner Preview: All Game Pass announcements

Xbox Game Pass continues to expand with new games and perks, including from third-party partners. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Any Xbox show is going to have viewers eagerly waiting for Xbox Game Pass news, and the Xbox Partner Preview is no exception. Not every game shown is guaranteed to come to Game Pass by any means, but Xbox is definitely not one to turn down an opportunity to show off its latest Game Pass gets. Here's every game from the Xbox Partner Preview 2024 confirmed to be heading to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Persona 3 Reload — Expansion Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — Mar. 12, 2024

Frostpunk 2 (Windows PC) — July 25, 2024

Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024

The Alters (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024

Sleight of Hand (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2025

Xbox Partner Preview: All game reveals and trailers

A great graphic showing off all the games from the show. (Image credit: Xbox)

I won't waste any time here. This section is dedicated to a chronological list of every game shown during the latest Xbox Partner Preview, complete with all the trailers that are available to watch outside the show. Can't make the show or are looking for some additional information? This is where to go.

Unknown 9: Awakening

This intriguing narrative-adventure game from Bandai Namco has you step into the shoes of Haroon, a seeker with mysterious psychological powers recovering from a tragic loss. What first began as a quest for revenge transforms into an epic hunt for information in a bid to stop an enigmatic organization from abusing paranormal powers.

Unknown 9: Awakening comes to Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2024. The Xbox Partner Preview for the game is the announcement trailer for Xbox platforms, but it also shows off action-packed gameplay for the supernatural title.

Sleight of Hand

11 bit studios is all over the Xbox Partner Preview, with another game coming in the form of a third-person, stealth-'em-up-meets-card-battler. It boasts a gorgeous noir visual style stars Lady Luck, a detective-made-witch on a quest for revenge in a dark, crime-swarmed city. Players will have to use magical cards and their stealth skills to sneak through the city unnoticed and take out their targets.

Sleight of Hand arrives in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass. The Xbox Partner preview trailer announces the game and shows off the first details of its gloomy world. You can read Windows Central's article on the Sleight of Hand Xbox Partner Preview announcement trailer for more information.

The Alters

A unique psychological, narrative-driven social-survival game that tasks players with surviving in a hostile environment, The Alters is another exciting game coming out of 11 bit. You'll play as Jan Dolski, stranded on an abandoned planet with only one goal: survive. Jan doesn't have the manpower to manage his mobile base, but the discovery of a unique resource gives him the ability to duplicate himself. Each version of Jan possesses different abilities and mindsets, leading to a complex interplay between multiple variants of the same person.

The Alters is launching later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox Partner Preview trailer for The Alters debuts gameplay for the upcoming sci-fi adventure. You can read Windows Central's article on The Alters' new gameplay trailer for more information.

Creatures of Ava

Interested in the creature taming of Pokémon but without the gun-based violence of surprise hit Palworld? Another Xbox Partner Preview showing from 11 bit studios is Creatures of Ava, which is more creature saving than taming. You play as a young explorer named Vic working with locals on a gorgeous alien planet named Ava. A mysterious illness is decimating the local wildlife, and it's up to you to save the creatures, investigate the illness, and work on a cure.

Creatures of Ava is arriving later this year for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass. The Xbox Partner Preview trailer for Creatures of Ava debuted the game and shared the first details of its vibrant world. You can read Windows Central's article on Creatures of Ava's Xbox Partner Preview announcement trailer for more info.

ROBLOX — Griefville: Survive the Nightmare

This is a bit of an odd one. ROBLOX appeared during the Xbox Partner Preview event to show off a new adventure. Griefville: Survive the Nightmare is similar to many other popular asymmetrical horror games in that it pits one player as horror legend Chucky against other players trying to survive. The DLC is available through ROBLOX on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S starting today.

The Sinking City 2

The Lovecraftian horror game The Sinking City is back for a second iteration built in Unreal Engine 5. The original developers have reclaimed control of its IP, and is building a new entry focused on spooky combat and exploration. A standalone narrative, supernatural flood is consuming the city of Arkham in the 1920s. Gameplay will put horror at the forefront, although the detective and puzzle gameplay of its predecessor will still be present.

The Sinking City 2 will come to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC sometime in 2025, and you can check out its world premiere above. You can also find more information in Windows Central's article on The Sinking City 2's Xbox Partner Preview announcement trailer.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy

STALKER 2 is slated for release later this year and will launch into Xbox Game Pass, but in the meantime players can slake their survival-shooter thirst with the original STALKER trilogy, ported to Xbox consoles with interface and control refinements, as well as visual enhancements on current-gen consoles. The collection includes STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, STALKER: Clear Sky, and STALKER: Call of Pripyat.

What's more, the STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is available today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will cost $39.99 at the Microsoft Store. Unlike STALKER 2, this trilogy is not available via Xbox Game Pass. You can check out the announcement trailer above or read Windows Central's article on the STALKER trilogy Xbox Partner Preview shadow drop.

Monster Jam Showdown

I don't have to say much about Monster Jam Showdown, it's a pretty straightforward game. You drive monster trucks. That's it! This upcoming title has the feeling of classic arcade racers, letting you step behind the wheel of legendary monster trucks in off-road races and demolition exhibitions. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later in 2024, and you can check out the announcement trailer above.

Persona 3 Reload — Expansion Pass

Persona 3 Reload is already the best way to experience the iconic JRPG, and it's available on Xbox and PC Game Pass. Today, Atlus surprised viewers by not only announcing the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass DLC, but also revealing that it'll be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's right, Ultimate subscribers will be able to access this DLC as part of their subscription!

The Expansion Pass drops in three waves starting on Mar. 12, 2024, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Wave 2 will arrive in May, while Wave 3 (the eagerly anticipated Episode Aegis: The Answer) will drop in 2024. You can check out our Persona 3 Reload review for an in-depth analysis of the game, and get more info in our article on Persona 3 Reload's Expansion Pass DLC announcement.

The First Berserker: Khazan

Another hardcore Soulslike, The First Berserker: Khazan continues a long-running action-RPG franchise with fast-paced, goretastic combat and a stylized, ominous world. The first gameplay trailer shows plenty of action and combat with a variety of imposing foes, and reveals that the game is heading to Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, there's no release date, but you can go ahead and wishlist the game at the Microsoft Store (Xbox).

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

The 2D Metroidvania genre is enjoying a vibrant revival in recent years, and Tales of Kenzera: Zau looks like another promising addition to the space. Gorgeous, saturated visuals set in the realm of the God of Death (Kenzera), a wide variety of combat and platforming abilities, and plenty of challenging gameplay are all enough to put this game on my map. You play as Zau, adventuring into a hostile dimension on a quest to reclaim your father's lost soul.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on Apr. 23, 2024. The Xbox Partner Preview shows off two minutes of exciting gameplay. Interestingly, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is very affordable (especially for an EA game), and is now available to preorder for $17.99 at the Microsoft Store (Xbox).

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk is a highly popular city management / survival game set in a frozen wasteland, and it's eagerly anticipated sequel finally has a release date. In the game, you'll need to carefully manage your people and resources in order to survive an extremely hostile environment. A wide variety of challenges stand in your way, making for a brutal strategy experience.

Frostpunk 2 officially releases for Windows PC, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 25, 2024. When the game eventually comes to Xbox consoles, it'll also be available through Xbox Game Pass. Frostpunk 2 can be wishlisted at the Microsoft Store (Xbox), or preordered for $44.99 at the Microsoft Store (PC). You can watch the release date reveal above, or read our article on Frostpunk 2's Xbox Partner Preview showing for more information.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

After years of hoping and waiting, Final Fantasy XIV Online is finally, officially releasing on Xbox consoles. Making an appearance during the Xbox Partner Preview with the usual array of dramatic plot points and action-filled moments, it was confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV is dropping onto Xbox Series X|S on Mar. 21, 2024.

Even better, Square Enix and Microsoft are offering the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition (normally $19.99) for free as part the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program. From Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2024, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the Starter Edition added to their library permanently at no added cost. No version of the game is offered through regular Xbox Game Pass, though, and you will still need an Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play online, in addition to FFXIV's standard monthly subscription.

You can read more in our article on Final Fantasy XIV Online's Xbox release date announcement.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

My personal game of the show, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand-new action-adventure game from Capcom with absolutely stunning visuals and art design. It's a frenetic, combat-focused game that pits Soh and his companion Yoshiro against the evil and shadowy Seethe. You must reclaim 12 mystical masks in order to defeat this defilement and save the people of nearby villages, but you can also work alongside these villages to attack and defend from this malevolent threat.

Kunitsu-Gami is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2024. You can watch the above trailer for closer looks at the upcoming game's incredibly smooth combat and heavily stylized Japan-inspired visuals. For more information, be sure to read our article on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess' Xbox Partner Preview gameplay trailer.

Xbox Partner Preview 2024: A recap

The hottest upcoming action-packed adventures, narrative journeys, indie delights, and glorious visual showcases — All had an opportunity to shine at the Xbox Partner Preview 2024 show. This was a shorter affair, so announcements were closer to a dozen rather than dozens. Still, it's a great way for Xbox to lay out the roadmap for the near future, and gives players an opportunity to flesh out their wishlists with the games that catch their attention.

For me, the highlight of the show is absolutely Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Capcom has been on an absolute roll lately with Resident Evil and highly anticipated Dragon's Dogma 2 (which our Jez Corden actually previewed and loved), so a brand-new action-adventure IP set in a gorgeous, psychedelic twisting of Japan is undoubtedly exciting. It was great to see more of the game, and I can't wait to get my hands on it.

Other standouts for me include Creatures of Ava and Frostpunk 2 from 11 bit studios, Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau from EA, and the original S.T.AL.K.E.R. trilogy shadow dropping on Xbox. It's also worth highlighting how Persona 3 Reload's DLC is launching via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which hasn't really happened since Gears 5: Hivebusters! All-in-all, we saw 14 games — six of which are confirmed for Xbox Game Pass (and one sort of confirmed, if you count Final Fantasy XIV being an Ultimate perk).

Are we looking at some of the best Xbox games of the future? All of these games have the potential, and it'll be interesting to play them as they begin arriving on Xbox platforms. Whether you have an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console, Windows PC, or even a phone or tablet for game streaming, the Xbox Partner Preview had something for you. What game caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments below!