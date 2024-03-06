Persona 3 Reload DLC is already here, and you'll be able to get it for free through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

What you need to know

During the Xbox Partner Preview 2024 event, Atlus revealed a ton of DLC for its extremely successful JRPG, Persona 3 Reload.

The DLC includes a massive story expansion called Episode Aigis -The Answer-, background music from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, Velvet Room costumes, and Velvet Room-themed background music.

All this DLC will be included in an Expansion Pass that will begin shipping out the content in waves on March 12, 2024.

What's more, the Expansion Pass will release into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for no additional cost.

Atlus made a brief and surprising appearance today during Microsoft's Xbox Partner Preview 2024 event to announce a slew of new DLC coming for its popular mega-hit JRPG, Persona 3 Reload.

These new pieces of DLC include changeable background music from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, Velvet Room-themed costumes and background music, and a sizable epilogue to the main game's story called Episode Aigis -The Answer-.

The DLC in question can be purchased separately or be bought together by purchasing the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, which will begin releasing content in pieces on March 12, 2024.

The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal BGM will be released on March 12, the Velvet Room costumes and BGM will be released sometime in May 2024, and Episode Aigis -The Answer-will be released in September 2024.

All the aforementioned DLC will also be able to download for free via Xbox Game Pass for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Wrap up the heartfelt story of Persona 3 with Episode Aigis -The Answer-

While having new background music and cosmetic outfits is neat, the star of this announcement is without a doubt the Episode Aigis -The Answer- DLC. For the uninitiated, Episode Aigis -The Answer- is a remake of The Answer storyline expansion that was included in Persona 3 FES back on the PlayStation 2.

The story takes place after the events of Persona 3 and it involves our heroes, S.E.E.S. being trapped in a time loop of March 31, 2010. Players take on the role of Aigis, an android with the power to summon a Persona, as she leads her comrades through the mysterious Abyss of Time dungeon to discover the cause of this time loop and stop it so things can get back to normal.

In my review of Persona 3 Reload, I mentioned that one of my very few criticisms of one of the best Xbox JRPGs was the lack of -The Answers- storyline from Persona 3 FES as it served as a memorable and satisfying conclusion to the original Persona 3's story.

So it's nice to see Atlus hasn't forgotten about this storyline and is hard at work reimaging it for Persona 3 Reload. I can't wait to revisit Aigis' harrowing journey, remade with the improved graphics and gameplay mechanics of one of the best Xbox games of 2024.