Frostpunk 2 gets a release date, comes to PC Game Pass on day one this summer

What you need to know

11 bit studios announced the release date for Frostpunk 2, the firm's highly anticipated city builder/management simulator, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

Frostpunk 2 will launch on July 25 on PC, with the console release coming at a later date.

Subscribers to PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have day one access to Frostpunk 2 on PC. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on console.

A digital deluxe edition of Frostpunk 2 will be available for purchase.

Xbox's March Partner Preview Showcase has been packed with reveals and surprises, but it's not done just yet. 11 bit studios, the developer and publisher behind the heavily anticipated, post-apocalyptic city builder and management sim Frostpunk 2, has finally revealed a PC release date of July 25. In addition to the release date, 11 bit studios has also shared that a digital deluxe edition of the game will be available, with pre-orders going live today.

In Frostpunk, players are tasked with constructing and managing a city in a frozen, post-apocalyptic wasteland. The city skirts around a giant furnace, which must be maintained if the player wants to keep the inhabitants alive. Frostpunk 2 builds upon its predecessor's mechanics, but broadens the scope of gameplay by introducing more complex social dilemmas that the player must contend with. As the city grows, the needs of the populace become more demanding, with multiple factions warring loudly to have their demands met.

Along with a release date, 11 bit studios revealed a digital deluxe edition of Frostpunk 2 that is available for preorder today. The digital deluxe edition will include the base game, three paid post-release DLCs, the "Warm Flesh" novella from the upcoming Frostpunk anthology book, a digital art book, and the Frostpunk 2 soundtrack.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

A seven-day closed beta will take place in April, but you will need to preorder the game to access it. Frostpunk 2's new sandbox mode will be available in part during the beta period. If you are impatient, you can shave up to 72 hours off your wait for Frostpunk 2 by preordering. Early access is limited to the story mode, however.

Frostpunk 2 launch on July 25 is for the Windows PC release. Console players will need to wait a little longer before they test their abilities at post-apocalyptic governing. Subscribers to PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play Frostpunk 2 on their Windows PCs on day one when it launches in July. Console players will be able to enjoy Frostpunk 2 on the Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass for consoles or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when the game launches on console.