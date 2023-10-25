Xbox Partner Preview 2023: Every trailer, reveal, and Game Pass addition from the show

The Xbox Partner Preview is a new show format from the video games experts at Xbox. Instead of a focus on first-party titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and (now) Activision Blizzard, or even a showcase for upcoming Xbox indie gems, Xbox instead provided a stage for its third-party partners to shine. That means we saw from a variety of developers and publishers creating games for Xbox right now.

The show was a short affair, less than 30 minutes in length, but it was a non-stop barrage of trailers, reveals, and even some Xbox Game Pass announcements. Aside from the big hitters we knew of beforehand, such as Alan Wake 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Ark: Survival Ascended, we got some surprises during the brief stream, like fishing rig horror and RoboCop action. Anyone interested in seeing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in action? Because it was at the show, too, running in Unreal Engine 5.

Some of the best upcoming Xbox games made an appearance during the inaugural Xbox Partner Preview event, with titles coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and any combination thereof. So, without further ado, here's every trailer, every reveal, every Game Pass addition, and every announcement from the Xbox Partner Preview show.

Xbox Partner Preview: Watch the show here

Xbox Partner Preview: Every announcement and trailer

Every Xbox Game Pass addition

Here are all of the games shown during the Xbox Partner Preview that are confirmed to be heading to Xbox Game Pass.

Manor Lords | Game Preview (Windows PC) — April 26, 2024

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Early 2024

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (or Metal Gear Solid Delta, as most people will know it), is an upcoming, highly-anticipated remake of the legendary Metal Gear Solid 3 from Konami. It's coming exclusively to current-gen Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles and Windows PC, and will be a faithful remake that reproduces the narrative and game design of the original, but with some modern injections and improvements. Today, we got the first in-engine look at the game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being built entirely in Unreal Engine 5, allowing Konami to massively increase the environment detail, vegetation density, and the detail of models, such as for the predatory animals shown in the trailer. We still don't have any new information on when we can expect the MGS 3 remake to actually make it into the hands of players.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is just around the corner, arriving on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on Oct. 27, 2023. Just in time for release, the terrifying narrative-horror game got its official launch trailer revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview. We also got some brand-new trailer showcasing the new character, FBI Agent Saga, facing off against a horrifying enemy.

Alan Wake 2 will complete the story of Alan Wake, The Dark Place, and Bright Falls when it releases... In a few days?? Gee, that really sneaks up on you. Guess we really won't have to wait long to see if AW2 has what it takes to be one of the best Xbox games of the year.

Ark: Survival Ascended

Cult classic Ark: Survival pits players against monstrous dinosaurs, but the game is definitely showing its age. While Ark 2 is still in the works, presumably, we're also getting treated to a full-blown remake of the original. Ark: Survival Ascended released a new trailer showing off just how much work is going into the remake, from the incredibly dense and detailed environments to the best-looking dinosaurs Ark fans have ever seen.

Ark: Survival Ascended is built entirely in Unreal Engine 5, and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5... Soon?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Ishin! may already be on Xbox Game Pass, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one on Nov. 9, 2023, but there's already another Like a Dragon game on the horizon. No, it hasn't been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, but Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth did make an appearance during the Xbox Partner Preview with a brand-new trailer.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth provided an exclusive look at one of the major side activities in the game, letting players control Kasuga in his dream to manage Dondoko Island, a miniature paradise. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth comes to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on Jan. 26, 2024.

Still Wakes the Deep

Still Wakes the Deep is a brand-new narrative-horror game from the creators of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. It was announced at an Xbox show, and now it's showing off new gameplay footage at an Xbox show. Still Wakes the Deep looks terrifying, and it's coming to Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass sometime in Early 2024.

Manor Lords

Manor Lords lets you establish and manage your own medieval town, including commanding your citizens in defense of your lands... or expand them. During the Xbox Partner Preview, we got an in-depth gameplay preview of what that will look like.

Manor Lords is coming to Windows PC in Game Preview next year, and it'll also be a day one PC Game Pass addition. What day, you ask? April 26, 2024.

IKARO: Will Not Die

Thunderful Games continues its in-depth partnership with Xbox by announcing its next published game at the Xbox Partner Preview. IKARO: Will Not Die is a spiritual successor to the Velocity series, developed by the creators of PowerWash Simulator. It's a glorious sci-fi game with high-speed combat and traversal, and massively ramps up the detail, gameplay, and abilities of the Velocity series.

IKARO: Will Not Die hasn't been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, but it did get a slick announcement trailer showing off its neon-adorned environments and beautifully smooth combat. There's no release window yet, but we know it's coming to consoles and Windows PC.

Spirit of the North 2

Spirit of the North 2 is — you guessed it — the sequel to Spirit of the North, a beautiful animal adventure. Players will be able to enjoy a lovely new adventure as a fox alongside a new flying companion when Spirit of the North 2 comes to Xbox Series X|S in the near future.

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City lets players don the responsibility and abilities of RoboCop in their quest against injustice. The game wishes to be a faithful representation of classic RoboCop, and took some time during the Xbox Partner Preview to show off new gameplay footage, including a battle against the huge ED-209 robot. RoboCop: Rogue City is coming to Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 2, 2023.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Dungeons of Hinterberg is an exciting and unique indie game launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Windows PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass in 2024. During the Xbox Partner Preview, we got a new gameplay trailer detailing the more social side of the game, including depicting daily life for our main character Luisa, and how the people she meets and the relationships she forms will help her overcome challenges during her adventures and progress her story.

The Finals

The Finals is a team-based competitive shooter heading to Xbox... Well, tomorrow, actually. Yeah, The Finals' closed beta drops on Xbox consoles on Oct. 26, 2023. During the Xbox Partner Preview, we got treated to a new, action-packed trailer showing off the free-to-play game's arena-based combat filled with destruction physics and plenty of shooting action.