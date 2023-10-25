Xbox console-exclusive Dungeons of Hinterberg focuses on social gameplay in new trailer

What you need to know

Dungeons of Hinterberg is under development by Microbird Games and published by Curve Games.

The title is an Xbox console-exclusive and coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One when it launches in 2024.

A new gameplay trailer was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, which focused on a day in the life of the main character, Luisa, and the social side of Dungeons of Hinterberg.

A new game player trailer for Xbox console exclusive Dungeons of Hinterberg, a Zelda-like social adventure developed by Microbird Games and published by Curve Games, was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. The trailer emphasized the daily life of Dungeons of Hinterberg's protagonist, Luisa, and focused on the game's social side. More info was also made available in a blog post on the Xbox Wire.

Dungeons of Hinterberg was formally announced as a console exclusive during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. The game's heroine, Luisa, is a tourist who spends her vacation clearing the titular dungeons of Hinterberg, a tiny village nestled in the Alps. The dungeons are full of beasts that were directly inspired by Alpine mythology, along with puzzles and plenty of loot.

In the evenings, Luisa returns to town to socialize with the locals. Building Luisa's relationships is vital to her success in the dungeons, as various NPC relationships can improve Luisa's abilities. As a tourist attraction, there's no shortage of NPCs visiting Hinterberg for Luisa to meet and chat with daily.

Luisa can spend quality time with only one NPC per day, and players will want to choose their friends wisely. Spending your time with a pro monster slayer may net Luisa a new attack she can use in her own dungeon trekking adventures. Spending your evening with the smithy, however, can lead to Luisa being rewarded with new upgrades for her sword. How Luisa spends her evenings socializing is up to you.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is expected to launch on Xbox Series X|S consoles and on PC via Steam in 2024.