BlackThorne Keep Chronicles is an upcoming Indie game that explores what the medieval period would have looked like in Brazil.

I flew out to Brazil last week as Gamescom Latam 2025 kicked off its second annual event, bringing in an estimated 220 studios boasting over 400 games and providing hands-on opportunities for eager attendees.

At this multiday event, I was able to check out several indie games that will be coming to Xbox, PC, or both. Out of everything I experienced, seven of these upcoming indie games caught my attention.

Most of the indie developers I spoke with are aiming for a 2026 launch. However, as always, unexpected delays could shift those timelines. But trust me, you'll want to keep these games on your radar.

Best of all, most of them have free demos for you to check out!

7. Calum

My eyes were initially drawn to Calum on the show floor because of its black and white, top-down, comic book art style, which stood out in stark contrast to many of the more vibrant art styles around it. However, Calum's unique take on souls-like and beat-em-up gameplay is what continued to hold my attention.

I spent roughly 10 minutes playing as an indigenous South American person who discovers that invaders have shown up and turned into violent "Corpo Seco" or "Dry Bodies" that he must fight while running through the forest — these are creatures from Brazilian folklore that, I was told, are similar to zombies.

Players can dash, strike, and block; however, it takes stamina to use these abilities, and as stamina is depleted, the circular viewing area diminishes, making it harder to see.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As such, gameplay becomes a strategic dance of knowing when to use your strength and when to save it. It isn't hard to see this game becoming a favorite for those who like a challenge, and I love how unique it looks and plays.

Developer Estudio Escabroso is currently still working on the game and looking for a publisher, so it might be a while before Calum officially releases.

However, there is a free Windows preview available at itch.io for those interested in checking it out.

Calum: See at itch.io Estudio Escabroso's black and white (or grey) top-down aesthetic easily allows this game to stand out from others. You can check out a free Windows preview at itch.io.



🎮 See at: itch.io

6. The Last Grape

The Last Grape - Teaser - YouTube Watch On

I didn't actually get to play The Last Grape, but I did watch some gameplay and talked with one of the folks at Burning Goat Studio about this precision platformer.

As implied by the title, you play as a rather angry ninja grape who is on a quest for revenge.

The game was described to me as Celeste meets Fruit Ninja; the first half of that comparison is certainly evident with the similar pixel art style.

The gameplay I saw showed the purple character dashing around the screen and slicing through fruit in order to boost and launch themselves faster through the level. A successful string of slices can propel the character rather quickly when implemented correctly, and create what looks like a very satisfying run through each level.

Honestly, this looks like a fantastic game for Celeste junkies who need another fix.

The Last Grape is set to come to PC, but does not have a release date yet. However, it already has a Steam page where you can download a free demo.

The Last Grape: Coming to Steam This precision platformer has you playing as the titular grape. It offers gameplay similar to Celeste, but with some additional produce chopping mechanics that can launch players quickly through the level. You can play the free demo at Steam. 🎮 See at: Steam

5. Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The next two games were actually highlighted during the Future Games Show, broadcast live from Gamescom Latam while I explored the show floor.

First off is Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, a lighthearted adventure (developed by Galla and published by Fellow Traveller) that has you playing as Kulebra, a skeletal snake with fiery blue eyes who awakens to find themselves in Limbo.

He soon turns into a goodhearted detective bent on gathering clues to help others move on in the afterlife.

I spent roughly 10 minutes playing a demo for this game at the ID@Xbox booth at Gamescom Latam and found it to be quite charming, thanks to its playful dialogue and visuals.

Of course, it's very clear that this game's art style was inspired by Paper Mario since it has cartoony 2D characters moving around within playful 3D environments.

Unlike Paper Mario, time constantly passes. Sometimes I could only do something during the day or at night, which adds a bit more complexity and depth. At one point, I needed to retrieve an item from a store, but it was nighttime, so I had to wait until the next morning when it opened again.

I'll definitely be jumping back into Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo when it releases on May 16, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

There is also a free demo available on the game's Steam page if you want to check that out (and you do).

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo: See at Steam A friendly snake awakens in Limbo and makes it their personal mission to find clues about each of the afterlife residence to help them move on. Play on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass.



🎮 See at: Steam

4. The Shadow Syndicate

The Shadow Syndicate - Official World Premiere Reveal Trailer - FGS Live From gamescom latam - YouTube Watch On

I'm a sucker for a good black and white detective flick and The Shadow Syndicate definitely puts out similar vibes, but with anthropomorphic animal characters instead of your typical Bogey wannabe.

While at the ID@Xbox booth at Gamescom Latam, I got to briefly play as Sam Marlowe, a dog-tired retired soldier and private detective working to unravel some occult mysteries in 1930s Brooklyn, New York.

As is usually the case when playing a detective in a mature game, I ended up sneaking around dangerous locations, shooting at enemies, gathering clues, interrogating NPCs, and even discovering some chilling scenes. I won't go into detail so as not to spoil anything.

However, I will say that The Shadow Syndicate has mafia members and cultists woven into its gritty LA Noir story.

Using something called the Sacrifice Ring, Sam can stun enemies, teleport, or even instantly kill foes as long as he's willing to deal with the curses that get unleashed as a result.

This mixture of stealth, shooting, and the paranormal gives players the ability to choose how they want to approach different situations, and has me intrigued to see where Sam's story goes.

I'll definitely "play it again, Sam."

The Shadow Syndicate is expected to release sometime in 2026, and it is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Shadow Syndicate: See at Steam Take on the role of Sam Marlowe, a detective in 1930s Brooklyn who must use his stealth skills and paranormal powers to unravel an occult mystery. It's set to release sometime in 2026. 🎮 See at: Steam

3. Kriophobia

Kriophobia - A Frostbitten Fixed Camera Survival Horror Game in an Abandoned Soviet Military Base! - YouTube Watch On

I'm frequently drawn to horror games, so it isn't too surprising that Fira Soft's exploration horror game, Kriophobia, caught my attention at Gamescom Latam.

I spent several minutes playing as Anna, a young geophysicist who was part of a group of scientists sent to analyze strange anomalies in a very cold region.

After getting separated from the group, she finds herself drawn to an underground military complex that may or may not lead her to learning more about her past. Wink.

The easiest way to describe it is Resident Evil meets Siberia.

Something is lurking around in the shadows of this decrepit facility, so I soon found that it was important to find as many helpful items as possible, whether they be weapons, healing medicine, hand warmers (to stave off the cold), keys, flashlights, or better clothing to improve Anna's stats.

Weapons break after a few uses, so I had to use them sparingly and keep an eye out for replacements, which added a level of strategy.

Similar to the classic Resident Evil games that inspired it, the game's camera angles are fixed, which gave me the feeling like someone was watching me or was ready to jump out from an angle I can't quite see.

There were definitely a few jump scares in the 10 minutes I had with Kriophobia, so I'm sure something sinister is waiting further down. I can't wait to learn more.

A demo of the game is currently available via Steam for PC. The developers hope to bring the game to consoles down the line.

Kriophobia: See at Steam Explore an abandoned military base filled with unknown horrors while playing as a young geophysicist named Anna. You'll need to fight off enemies and the cold if you want to dive deeper and uncover the mystery of this strange place. 🎮 See at: Steam

2. Onikura

Onikura - Demo Showcase Gameplay! - YouTube Watch On

Onikura from Too Dark Studios is one of the games that I most frequently think back on from Gamescom Latam. It's a fast-paced boss rush adventure with gorgeous pixel art and smooth animations.

I got to play as a sword-wielding warrior who could strike, parry, heal himself, and use a throwing dagger to teleport.

Hitting objects with my sword slowly filled a bar in the top left corner of the screen. When full, I could unleash a special attack, which proved especially effective on bosses. The mechanics felt good in a tough-but-fair kind of challenge that makes me want to come back for more.

Over the course of the game, players unlock Blessings, which can permanently improve HP, give the player another dagger, and more.

Additionally, players can obtain Talismans after defeating bosses, which basically allows the player to use boss powers. Up to three of these Talismans can be equipped at a time, and some even offer better perks when equipped alongside others.

I can easily see myself playing this challenging game over and over while experimenting with the customized abilities the Talismans provide me.

There is no set release date for Onikura yet, but the devs are hoping for it to release in 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

In the meantime, you can check out a free Onikura demo on Steam.

Onikura: See at Steam Fight increasingly difficult enemies in this boss rush souls-like from Too Dark Studios. You'll unlock new abilities and can customize your playstyle with Talismans as you get further and further into the game. 🎮 See at: Steam

1. BlackThorne Keep Chronicles

BlackThorne Keep - July 2024 Combat Gameplay Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Of all of the unreleased games showcased at Gamescom Latam 2025, BlackThorne Keep Chronicles from Limiar Studios was the one that caught my attention the most.

The easiest way to describe this action RPG is to say that it's a Medieval game, but set in Brazil. As such, the game's landscape is filled with castles, but also with the gorgeous plant and animal life found in that part of the world.

I didn't get to experience a lot of the main story, but I was told that gameplay revolves around a lord named Athos BlackThorne, who finds himself accused of something by the Church.

After a significant event, he's forced out of his castle and must fight his way through the enemies on his land while also learning more about the indigenous peoples of the Black Forest who inhabit it. What follows is apparently a story of deceit, treason, conspiracy, and learning.

A glowing blue item at Athos' hip allows him to manipulate time in some way, so it's possible to return to areas and find things have changed after he's altered something.

BlackThorne Keep's graphics and visuals look stunning, and I found the gameplay felt smooth and rewarding, too.

From what I experienced, the game's combat mechanics rely on players making calculated and purposeful strikes rather than button-mashing. This resulted in a satisfying experience that made me feel fully in control and strategic with my actions.

After playing several minutes at the booth, I was able to speak with a few members of Limiar Studios, which is comprised of 12 people, including the amazing artists Lucas Oliveira and Raphael Madureira.

Someone referred to BlackThorne Keep as being a III (triple-I) game rather than a AA (double-A) game, and that feels very accurate. I was impressed by this team's passion and talent. It's not easy making a game like this as a side project rather than a main job.

A BlackThorne Keep demo is expected to release this Fall on Steam, possibly in August. For now, you can ask to be part of the BlackThorne Keep Chronicles beta at the Limiar Studios linktree page.

Blackthorne Keep Chronicles: See at Steam King Athos BlackThorne finds himself in the center of a massive conflict when powerful people attempt to remove him from his throne. A demo is expected to come this Fall. 🎮 See at: Steam

Keep an eye out for these upcoming Indie games

Indie games can offer some of the most unique and creative digital experiences that AAA game studios don't always have the freedom to explore. That's why I'm always interested in checking out these passion projects put together by small teams of people.

Each of the games I discussed caught my attention in one way or another, whether that was visuals, mechanics, or a combination of elements that I hadn't seen brought together before.

I highly recommend wishlisting any of the games that you found appealing, so you can keep an eye on them. All but one of the titles I talked about have a Steam page, so that should be easy to do.

If you like horror, Kriophobia will likely be of interest. Meanwhile, if you're more into customizable boss rush challenges, Onikura should be on your radar. I'll personally be keeping an eye on all of these, but will especially be looking forward to learning more about BlackThorne Keep.