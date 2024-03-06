Final Fantasy XIV finally gets Xbox release date, Starter Edition offered for free through Game Pass Ultimate

What you need to know

Square Enix's MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Final Fantasy XIV is currently in beta testing on Xbox Series X|S.

Final Fantasy XIV is fully launching on Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 21, 2024.

While the beta test was limited to new players, the full launch will allow players with existing accounts to start playing on Xbox.

Players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to grab the Starter Edition of Final Fantasy XIV at no extra cost through April 19, 2024.

It's almost time for Xbox players to descend in full upon Eorzea.

During the Xbox Partner Preview on Wednesday, Square Enix shared that Final Fantasy XIV is exiting its Open Beta test and fully launching on Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 21, 2024.

While the beta was restricted to new players trying the game out for the very first time, with the full game's launch, any existing Final Fantasy XIV players will be able to play on Xbox with their current accounts. Additionally, any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to redeem the Starter Edition of Final Fantasy XIV (which is usually $20) at no extra cost through April 19, 2024. You can take a look at the release date announcement trailer below.

Final Fantasy XIV's road to Xbox

Final Fantasy XIV has had a long road in coming to Xbox, with the original game first releasing back in 2010 on Windows PC. Universally panned, it was replaced with an all-new version of the game in 2013 that also launched on PlayStation 3, with a PlayStation 4 version coming the following year. After multiple successful expansions over the next few years, an Xbox Series X|S version was finally announced in July 2023.

The free trial for Final Fantasy XIV includes all content released through the 2017 expansion, Stormblood, meaning you can try the game out for dozens (if not hundreds) of hours at no additional cost. Players on all platforms can look forward to the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, which is slated to launch at some point later in 2024.

Analysis: A smart injection of players ahead of the next expansion

Final Fantasy XIV's rise has been something to watch over the last few years, and with Xbox players finally able to join the fray, the game looks to have plenty of great years ahead of it. I know there was some consternation around exactly who could try out the beta on Xbox, but with the full game's launch coming up soon, those issues should go away.

It'll be interesting to see what other games Square Enix opts to bring to Xbox in the coming months. The upcoming Visions of Mana will launch on Xbox day one later in the year, but while a PC version of 2023 PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy XVI is in development, there's no Xbox Series X|S version announced yet.