Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail FAQ: Gameplay, trailers, everything we know

On July 28, 2023, Square Enix announced the 5th major expansion to its popular MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, during that year’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival. This new upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in 2024 and will bring a smorgasbord of new gameplay features, gameplay balance changes, and new content to indulge in.

Some of the new content that Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will include are: the beginning of a new story arc, two new playable Jobs, a new continent to explore, new dungeons, new raids, a huge graphical update, quality of life improvements, and more.

Here is everything you need to know on Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: What is it about?

After saving the world from a cataclysmic event called ‘The Final Days’, the Warrior of Light and his companions, the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, embark on a new adventure to the continent of Tural. There they will discover new cultures, participate in a Contest of Champions to help determine the next ruler of Tural, and explore the lands to uncover the fabled lost city of gold.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: What will the gameplay be like?

What new friendly faces will our heroes meet in Tural? (Image credit: Square Enix)

The gameplay of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be the same as previous expansions. You will explore new lands and take up Main Scenario Quests to advance the plot, while completing optional side-quests along the way. At certain points in the story, you will be tasked to battle through dungeons filled with enemies using a Tab-Target Combat system like in most MMORPGs and take on titanic boss fight sequences called Trials.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: What new gameplay features will this expansion bring?

The majestic Valigarmanda has returned from Final Fantasy VI to battle a new generation of players. (Image credit: Square Enix)

As with every expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail plans to bring a host of new dungeons, Variant Dungeons, 8-player Raids, 24-player Alliance Raids, Trials, and Ultimate Raids for players to engage in. One of the new Trials that players can look forward to is fighting against Valigarmanda, a magnificent bird-like creature originally featured in Final Fantasy VI, where it was formerly known as Tritoch.

To help players overcome the new challenges that await them, the level cap for player Jobs has been increased to Lv. 100 and two new player Jobs will be added. While the names for these Jobs haven’t been announced yet, it has been confirmed that these new Jobs will be a Melee DPS Job and a Ranged Magical DPS Job.

As per FFXIV Fanfest tradition when announcing new FFXIV expansions, Naoki Yoshida's T-shirt hint for one of the new Jobs for FFXIV Dawntrail is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Based on hints provided by the teaser trailer and Naoki Yoshida (the game’s director and producer), fans are speculating that the new Jobs could be the Corsair Job from Final Fantasy XI and a painter-themed Job inspired by Relm Arrowny from Final Fantasy VI.

One of the biggest changes that Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will bring is a huge graphical update for the whole game. This graphical update will improve the overall lighting of environments and upgrade the visual fidelity of character and material models with higher-resolution textures and shadows.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is bringing a massive graphics update to upgrade the visual fidelity of the game and your player-created characters. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Other gameplay additions Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will include are:

Job balance changes.

A new Hub City situated in Yok Tural called Tuliyollal.

New areas to explore: Urqopacha, Yak T’el.

New Allied Tribes: The Pelupelu.

New FATES.

More ‘The Hunt’ bounties.

New Treasure Hunt maps.

New Quest-Synced Sidequests.

PVP Updates.

Duty Support Updates.

New Gear and Recipes.

Expansive New Lifestyle Content similar to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s Island Sanctuary content.

Blue Mage Update.

New quests for the Hildibrand questline called ‘Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures’.

New plans for Deep Dungeons.

Updates for the Gold Saucer.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will open up new options to customize your character's visual appearance. (Image credit: Square Enix)

In addition to gameplay and graphical updates, there will also be system changes that apply for the whole game:

You will be able to use two dyes on each piece of gear you acquire, instead of being restricted to one dye per gear piece.

There will be a new type of gear piece called ‘Eyeglasses’ that can be equipped alongside headgear.

The furnishing limit will be increased for player-owned houses.

A new ‘Strategy Board’ feature will be included to help player teams plan their strategies when tackling various hardcore Raids or Trials.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: What are the PC spec requirements?

Players will have to search high and low for Tural's lost city of gold. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Thanks to the graphical updates introduced in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the PC specifications for the PC version of Final Fantasy XIV have all been updated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 or higher Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or higher, AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher. Memory: 8GB Screen Resolution: 1280x720 Available HDD/SDD space: 140GB or more on HDD

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or higher Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or higher, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or higher. Memory: 16GB Screen Resolution: 1920x1080 Available HDD/SDD space: 140GB or more on SDD

Do note that these system requirements may change when the final product is released. The Mac version will also undergo changes once the Windows version has been finalized. The PC requirements for the Mac version will be announced at a later date.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: What platforms will it release on and when is it coming out??

What ancient history does the land of Tural hold? (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be released during the summer of 2024 on PC (via Windows, Mac and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The dawn of a new era for Final Fantasy XIV is upon us

What mighty opponents will the Warrior of Light face in the Contest of Champions? (Image credit: Square Enix)

With these new quality-of-life improvements and exciting quests, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is promising to bring to the main game, it’s no wonder fans are excited to get their hands on this upcoming PC title.

What’s more, is that Xbox fans will be able to join in on the fun as Final Fantasy XIV and all of its content up until Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will be coming to Xbox Series X|S in the spring of 2024. Plus, there will be an open-beta test for the Xbox versions of Final Fantasy XIV coming soon during Endwalker's Patch 6.5x lifecycle.

What new adventures await the Warrior of Light now that the world is safe from evil, and will they be able to prove Tural’s lost city of gold exists? Stay tuned for more details as we keep an eye out for news updates on the latest expansion of one of the best PC games on the market.