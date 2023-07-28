Final Fantasy 14 is FINALLY coming to Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Phil Spencer and Naoki Yoshida have announced during the 2023 Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival event, that Square Enix's MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 will be ported to Xbox Series X|S.

The Xbox version will feature cross-platform support, faster load times, and 4K support on Xbox Series X.

Final Fantasy 14 will be released on Xbox Series X|S during Spring 2024 and an open-beta will launch when Final Fantasy 14's 6.5 patch is released.

During this year's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made a shocking surprise appearance during the event. Naoki Yoshida, the director for Final Fantasy 14 then alongside Phil made a world-shattering announcement — Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox Series X|S!

During event, Spencer joined Square Enix's new CEO Takashi Kiryu to announce deeper ties between Xbox and Square Enix, with an aim to bring more Square Enix games like Final Fantasy to Xbox consoles.

Details for the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14. (Image credit: Square Enix / Microsoft)

The Xbox version of Final Fantasy will feature load times compared to the current PC version, 4K resolution support on Xbox Series X, it will be a digital-only release and it will contain gameplay content all the way up to Final Fantasy 14's next expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.

An open-beta for the Xbox version will go live when Final Fantasy 14's Patch 6.5 update is released and the full version will be released for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sometime during Spring 2024.

A long time coming

There have been talks and speculation about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox for years and now it's finally happening. This is incredible news for Final Fantasy fans and JRPG fans on Xbox as Final Fantasy 14 is one of the best-selling games in the franchise and has entertained fans around the globe with its captivating gameplay and content-rich expansions like Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker.

In addition, Square Enix CEO, Takashi Kiryu has stated that Square Enix plans to bring more Final Fantasy games to Xbox in the future. Meaning that Final Fantasy games that have skipped over Xbox like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters may finally be ported to Xbox as well.

As today is only the first day of the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival, there may be more details coming on this upcoming Xbox title over the weekend. So stay tuned as we look out for news on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Final Fantasy 14.