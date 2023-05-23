Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake ever coming to Xbox? As far as we know, Final Fantasy VII Remake is not coming to Xbox and there are no signs that it will be in the distant future. This is likely due to the rumor that the relationship between Microsoft and Square Enix has become strained as of late, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake remaining exclusive to PlayStation and Windows PC.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available on PlayStation and PC but not on Xbox

Final Fantasy 7 is a legendary JRPG from the 90s that got an epic AAA makeover in recent years, showcasing the first portion of the game in a re-imagined photorealistic, action-RPG format. Playing as mercenary Cloud, you join up with a band of eco-activists, using sabotage to highlight Shinra Inc's destruction of the environment. On the way, Cloud finds himself embroiled in a darker plot that could lead to the entire world's destruction.

It has been many years since the long-awaited Final Fantasy & Remake was released on PlayStation consoles and PC between 2020-2021. Yet in all that time and now, we still not have seen hide nor hair of an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S port.

This is likely due to the ongoing rumors that something bad has happened in the relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft. Signs of this include titles like Octopath Traveler 2 and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters have skipped out on Xbox despite being available on every other platform. In addition, Microsoft confirmed in December 2022 that Sony blocked certain games from being ported to Xbox, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

With news like this, it is very unlikely we ever will see Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox consoles. This is unfortunate news for Xbox fans wanting to experience this historical JRPG remake as it is touted as being one of the best PC games in the entire Final Fantasy franchise.

Although, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy 7- Reunion, a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 managed to get an Xbox port in Dec 2022. So perhaps one day, through some divine miracle, Final Fantasy 7 Remake may one day join the Xbox's growing library of upcoming games and perhaps become one of the best Xbox JRPGs. In the meantime, fans will have to settle for the original PlayStation 1 version of Final Fantasy VII, which is available digitally on the Xbox store.