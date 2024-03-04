Xbox announces new event to show off upcoming third-party games, like Capcom's day one Xbox Game Pass arrival

What you need to know

Last year, Xbox hosted a new Xbox Partner Preview event dedicated to showcasing upcoming third-party Xbox games.

Now, a little over a month after its first-party Xbox Developer_Direct show, the company has announced the second Partner Preview.

The show will air on Wednesday, Mar. 6 and feature 30 minutes of game reveals, gameplay trailers, release date announcements, and more.

Several publishers like Capcom, Nexon, and EA are already confirmed to be there, with games like Xbox Day Pass day one addition Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess making an appearance.

Xbox is kicking off a new week with an exciting announcement for gamers — the Xbox Partner Preview is returning for a second time, showing off a fresh batch of upcoming third-party Xbox games from a variety of publishers. The Xbox Partner Preview 2023 was filled with plenty of interesting titles and reveals, and this event should be no different.

Players don't have long to wait to tune in, either. The next Xbox Partner Preview is just days away, airing on a variety of platforms (and in a variety of languages) on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT. Not only do we know when we'll get to see the latest Partner Preview, we also have an idea of what we'll see.

The Xbox Partner Preview 2024 will be a 30-minute broadcast with over a dozen new gameplay trailers, release date announcements, and brand-new game reveals from multiple publishers, including Capcom and Electronic Arts. Confirmed games include imminent arrivals like Tales of Kenzera: Zau, The First Berserker: Khazan, and even an exciting new action-adventure IP from Capcom that was first shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. Everything that's shown, though, will be heading to Xbox platforms like Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Yes, I'm talking about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which is actually releasing day one on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. It looks gorgeous and chaotic in equal measure, and it's one of my more anticipated Xbox releases; I can't wait to see more of it at the Xbox Partner Preview. Alongside all the new trailers and reveals, in-depth articles will be published at Xbox Wire providing more details on all the showcased titles. This is not like Xbox Developer_Direct 2024, though — this show is dedicated to third-party releases from Xbox partners, so don't expect to see first-party games like Hellblade 2.

Some of the best upcoming Xbox games will be at the show, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out. The Xbox Partner Preview 2024 will be aired across all official Xbox channels in over 40 languages, including with British Sign Language, American Sign Language, and English audio description. If you want the highest quality stream, you'll want to catch the show in 4K @ 60 FPS over at Xbox's YouTube. Other channels, like Xbox's Twitch, will air in 1080p @ 60 FPS. Your favorite creator may also co-stream the show. If you can't make it, no worries! Just tune into Windows Central and we'll fill you in.