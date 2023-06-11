Capcom announces Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, coming to Xbox Game Pass day one

What you need to know

Capcom, one of the most beloved video games publishers at the moment, made a big appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

A brand-new action-adventure game, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess combines stunning visuals with slick gameplay.

Surprisingly, Capcom also announced that the game is heading to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on day one when it launches.

No release date or release window was revealed for the Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Capcom has been going from win to win lately, with a series of critically-acclaimed and beloved games released in recent years. During the Xbox Games Showcase, Capcom took to the stage to reveal Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a brand-new IP heading to Xbox Game Pass on day one when it eventually arrives. Interested? View the announcement trailer below.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess' reveal trailer is dripping with incredible art design and visuals, and showcases peaks at exciting action gameplay. There's not a ton of information available on the game right now, but we do know it's coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on day one when it arrives. Capcom also teases that it tells a "new tale of the Kami."

Sadly, there's no release date or even a window, but it should be a great addition to Microsoft's gaming service when it arrives. When it eventually arrives, Path of the Goddess could join our list of the best Xbox games. It'll at least be on the shortlist for the most colorful games on Xbox.

