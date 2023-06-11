Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty announces release date and preorders

What you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its launch, with a plethora of updates and improvements.

At Xbox Games Showcase 2023, CD Projekt RED took the stage to reveal new details on what comes next for the sci-fi RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is arriving on Sept. 26, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, and is now available to preorder.

The DLC expansion was also playable at the in-person Summer Game Fest Play Days event, so expect some hands-on impressions soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to improve over time, and is now much closer to the original vision that was unfortunately missed at launch. The next step for the massive, open-world sci-fi RPG is the massive Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which will add a ton of new content to the game. Now, we finally have some more details on it.

During Xbox Games Showcase 2023, CD Projekt RED dominated the stage with a brand-new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077's first proper expansion, Phantom Liberty, which will see the return of V, Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, and even Idris Elba as a new character. You can view the new action-packed trailer below, which hints at some of the major changes and huge amounts of content coming to the game with the expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will add countless new features to the slowly expanding game, including a new district in Night City, an extensive storyline seeing V serve the New United States of America, and plenty of new weapons, vehicles, jobs, and much more. Now, we know have all-new gameplay footage featuring Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and a desperate V trying to escape death.

Players will be able to dive into Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Sept. 26, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 (the expansion will not support older platforms like Xbox One or PS4). Even better, you can preorder the expansion starting now.

CD Projekt RED also brought Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to Summer Game Fest's in-person Play Days event, which will let a limited number of invited players and media go hands-on with the expansion ahead of release. There are bound to be first impressions following the event, so interested players can look out for that. In fact, don't look out for it — Windows Central previewed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and it's a literal gamechanger. If you want a refresh on the base game, you can read our Cyberpunk 2077 review.

If Phantom Liberty delivers on the hype (and launches in a polished state), it could elevate Cyberpunk 2077 to the top of the best Xbox games for the summer, especially for those who have been looking for a reason to play CDPR's epic sci-fi RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 is far from the only game at the Xbox Games Showcase, of course. Stay up to date with all the latest video games announcements and reveals with Windows Central's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 live report, which we're updating minute-to-minute as the show (and adjacent events) progress.