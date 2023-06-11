Forza Motorsport (2023) races onto Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC later this year, preorder now

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023) is the next flagship simulation racing game from Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the franchise reboot for years, and now we have more news.

The highly anticipated racing game appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 with new gameplay footage.

Even more exciting, Forza Motorsport (2023) officially races onto Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Oct. 10, 2023, with preorders available now.

We haven't seen a brand-new Forza Motorsport game since 2017, and simulation racing fans are understandably pumped for what comes next for Microsoft's flagship racing franchise. Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios have been cooking up something special, and we've finally been blessed with some fresh news.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Turn 10 Studios took to the stage to reveal a brand-new trailer for its upcoming masterpiece, Forza Motorsport (2023). The trailer highlighted why people should be excited for the next entry in the Forza series, with new in-game and in-engine footage showcasing the title's cover cars, gameplay, and a whole lot more.

If that wasn't enough, though, Turn 10 Studios finally announced the release date for Forza Motorsport (2023), which officially races onto Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Oct. 10, 2023, and is also coming to Steam on day one. While it's later than anyone likely wanted it to be, you can't rush greatness. Now we know exactly when we'll be able to play the expansive racing game. Even better, you can preorder it now! There are three editions from which to choose, with each edition enticing you with extra content.

Here's what each edition contains:

Forza Motorsport (2023) Standard Edition — The base version, as you'd expect, only includes the core game, and retails for $69.99! There doesn't appear to be any preorder bonuses for Forza Motorsport.

The base version, as you'd expect, only includes the core game, and retails for $69.99! There doesn't appear to be any preorder bonuses for Forza Motorsport. Forza Motorsport (2023) Deluxe Edition — One step above the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition retails for $89.99 and includes the Forza Motorsport Car Pass, which delivers 30 cars (one a week) to players after launch.

One step above the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition retails for $89.99 and includes the Forza Motorsport Car Pass, which delivers 30 cars (one a week) to players after launch. Forza Motorsport (2023) Premium Edition — The Premium Edition is the way to go for Forza Motorsport fans, as it includes a ton of content for just $99.99, or $10 more than the Deluxe Edition. Here, you're getting Forza Motorsport (2023), the Car Pass, the Race Day Car Pack with 8 new-to-Forza vehicles, the Welcome Pack with 5 additional cars and bonus credits, the VIP Membership with permanent boosts and 5 unique Forza Edition cars, and even five days of early access for all preorders.

We'll have to wait until we get our hands on it to know for sure, but it's likely that Forza Motorsport (2023) is destined to secure a spot near the top of our list of best Xbox racing games. Actually, given Turn 10 Studios' track record, it may earn a spot on our list of best Xbox games of all genres. At the very least, we know Forza Motorsport will be the most accessible racing game of the year. Fortunately, the wait to find out is no longer indefinite with the game arriving later this year.

Eager for more Xbox and PC gaming news? Tune into the Windows Central Xbox Games Showcase 2023 live report, which is being updated constantly with all the latest news, announcements, trailers, and even exclusive commentary from the WC gaming team.