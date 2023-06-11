20 Xbox Game Pass announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

What you need to know

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct are rife with exciting announcements for the Xbox ecosystem.

Of course, many of the games shown off today are also heading to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft's popular gaming subscription continues to grow over time, and it can be hard to keep track of the announcements.

Fortunately, we're here. This is every Xbox Game Pass announcement from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

The Xbox Games Showcase has wrapped up, and in its wake we're left with a huge mountain of news and reveals. Out of all the games showed during the event, we counted 20 titles or expansions heading to Xbox Game Pass at launch. That's... A lot of games. With a mixture of first-and-third-party titles, there's something for everyone at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Here's a list of all the games confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 to Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one. There are also links to our respective news articles, when we have them.

The Xbox Games Showcase was packed from beginning to end with announcements, but it's still impressive that 20 of those titles are confirmed as launch additions to Xbox and PC Game Pass. We'll be covering a lot of these games, as many may join our list of best Xbox games when they arrive. For now, however, we'll just have to add most of these titles to our backlog and sit back and wait.

There were a lot of amazing reveals, but games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport (2023), and Fable are bound to capture a lot of the attention from players. There's also some great smaller announcements that look incredible, like Jusant and Still Wakes the Deep. We finally saw the long-rumored projects from Compulsion Games and inXile Entertainment, too.

Need more information? Tune into Windows Central's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 live report, which we're continually updating with all the latest announcements and trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct. We'll also be adding our own exclusive commentary following the show! If you need something to play on Xbox Game Pass sooner than what's on the list above, be sure to check out our list of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.