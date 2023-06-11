20 Xbox Game Pass announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023
As expected, the Xbox Games Showcase was packed with titles heading to Xbox Game Pass.
What you need to know
- The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct are rife with exciting announcements for the Xbox ecosystem.
- Of course, many of the games shown off today are also heading to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
- Microsoft's popular gaming subscription continues to grow over time, and it can be hard to keep track of the announcements.
- Fortunately, we're here. This is every Xbox Game Pass announcement from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.
The Xbox Games Showcase has wrapped up, and in its wake we're left with a huge mountain of news and reveals. Out of all the games showed during the event, we counted 20 titles or expansions heading to Xbox Game Pass at launch. That's... A lot of games. With a mixture of first-and-third-party titles, there's something for everyone at the Xbox Games Showcase.
Here's a list of all the games confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 to Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one. There are also links to our respective news articles, when we have them.
- Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — July 20, 2023
- Starfield (Xbox Series X|S & WIndows PC) — Sept. 6, 2023
- Payday 3 (Xbox Series X|S) — Sept. 21, 2023
- Forza Motorsport (2023) (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Oct. 10, 2023
- Cities: Skylines 2 (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Oct. 24, 2023
- Persona 5 Tactica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — Nov. 17, 2023
- Jusant (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Fall 2023
- Persona 3 Reload (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & WIndows PC) — Early 2024
- Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) — Early 2024
- 33 Immmortals (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024
- Avowed (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X|S) — 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024
- Towerborne (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — 2024
- Clockwork Revolution (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Unknown release date
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Xbox Series X|S) — Unknown release date
- Fable (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Unknown release date
- Fallout 76: Atlantic City (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Unknown release date
- South of Midnight (Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC) — Unknown release date
The Xbox Games Showcase was packed from beginning to end with announcements, but it's still impressive that 20 of those titles are confirmed as launch additions to Xbox and PC Game Pass. We'll be covering a lot of these games, as many may join our list of best Xbox games when they arrive. For now, however, we'll just have to add most of these titles to our backlog and sit back and wait.
There were a lot of amazing reveals, but games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport (2023), and Fable are bound to capture a lot of the attention from players. There's also some great smaller announcements that look incredible, like Jusant and Still Wakes the Deep. We finally saw the long-rumored projects from Compulsion Games and inXile Entertainment, too.
Need more information? Tune into Windows Central's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 live report, which we're continually updating with all the latest announcements and trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct. We'll also be adding our own exclusive commentary following the show! If you need something to play on Xbox Game Pass sooner than what's on the list above, be sure to check out our list of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.