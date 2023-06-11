Sea of Thieves 'The Legend of Monkey Island' brings two legendary games together
Xbox's Games Showcase 2023 is already proving to be a huge hit.
Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Microsoft debuted a huge new update for Sea of Thieves. In partnership with LucasFilm, Sea of Thieves is getting a new story adventure inspired by Ron Gilbert's legendary Monkey Island series.
It seems like a perfect match, as both teams' unique humor and art style mirror each other in a lot of ways. Microsoft's Tim Schafer was also a co-creator of the original franchise, so it seems almost like a coming home moment.
In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of the story-driven DLC for the game, which will be free for all Sea of Thieves owners as well as Xbox Game Pass members. The DLC will be split across three "hilarious" Tall Tales, which is how Sea of Thieves describes its story expansions.
"The adventure begins on Mêlée Island, where pirates can take in the sights, smells and roguish splendor of the island as they seek to uncover why everyone suddenly seems to think quite highly of self-proclaimed mighty pirate, and known poodle pacifier, Guybrush Threepwood. Something's quite clearly wrong..."
The DLC goes live on July 20 on both Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC.
Jez Corden a Managing Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by caffeine. Follow on Twitter @JezCorden and listen to his Xbox Two podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!