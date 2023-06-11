Towerborne, a game from The Banner Saga developer and Xbox Game Studios, arrives in 2024

A gorgeous new partnership at Xbox Game Studios Publishing division has been revealed.

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Stoic Studio and Xbox Game Studios Publishing revealed Towerborne, a game that mixes stylish graphics with a story of trying to save humanity. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

Stoic Studio is a fully-remote team that was first founded back in 2011. From 2014 through 2018, the studio delivered The Banner Saga, a trio of narrative strategy games where players choices changed how events unfolded.

The publishing team at Xbox Game Studios works to develop so-called "second-party" games, supporting studios outside of Microsoft and providing them with technical expertise to work on new games. The publishing team is also currently working on a Cloud-based game with Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.

