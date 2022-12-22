Kojima's Xbox game: 'It was ultimately Microsoft that showed they understood'

What you need to know

Microsoft and Kojima Productions announced a partnership earlier this year to create a new Xbox game.

The title will use Microsoft's cloud technology to deliver a "never-before-seen-concept."

Hideo Kojima, the founder of Kojima Productions, recently discussed the partnership in an interview.

Microsoft announced a partnership with Kojima Productions back in June 2022. The result of that partnership will use Microsoft's "cutting edge cloud technology" to push a "never-before-seen-concept." Now, we have more details about why Microsoft was the big tech company that backed Kojima Productions.

Hideo Kojima, a revered video game director and the founder of Kojima Productions, recently sat down with IGN to discuss the next phase for his game studio.

IGN's piece provides deep insight into both Kojima the game director and Kojima Productions. It's a comprehensive interview covering everything from the launch of Metal Gear Solid 2 in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to Kojima's upcoming cloud project.

"The project we're working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already. The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad. It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we're working together on the project, including the technology front," said Kojima.

Microsoft's cloud technology appears to be the key to Kojima's upcoming project. The director explained that important aspect back when the partnership with Microsoft was first announced:

"With Microsoft’s cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry’s trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen-concept. It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."

In his interview with IGN, Kojima talked about how technology evolves over time, allowing himself to find new ways to create games and stave off boredom.

At this point, details on the actual project are scarce, but we now have a glimpse into why Kojima Productions partnered with Microsoft.