Compulsion Games shows up at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 with South of Midnight

Compulsion Games was acquired by Xbox in 2018.

Previously known only as Project Midnight, South of Midnight was unveiled with a trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase

The title will come to Xbox and Steam, with Xbox Game Pass subscribers getting day 1 access.

Compulsion Games has finally given players a glimpse at what they've been working on. Previously acquired by Xbox in 2018, Compulsion's previous titles included We Happy Few in 2018 and Contrast in 2013. The game, previously known as Project Midnight, has been officially revealed to be South of Midnight.

South of Midnight features a stop motion claymation art style and features a story set in the deep south. The trailer features a young woman asking raccoons and rabbits and if they've seen a sneaky looking monster with teeth like knives as a mysterious old man plays guitar. After the animals scurry off, the woman smiles and pulls out a device that activates a magic spell before the trailer cuts to the title.

There was no release date just yet for South of Midnight, but we do have confirmation from the Xbox Games Showcase trailer that the game will launch on Xbox consoles and Steam for PC, and will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers day one.