Star Wars Outlaws revealed at Xbox Games Showcase, coming in 2024

Ready for more Star Wars?



Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment brought the most iconic galaxy far, far away to the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, revealing Star Wars Outlaws! More information is coming at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, but for now, we know it's aiming for a 2024 release window. You can check out the trailer below:

Given that release window, it's possible that this is one of the eight games Ubisoft plans to release before April 2024, but we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

We're covering the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase with a LIVE blog on Windows Central, so you can see our reactions to the event as they happened.

Developing...