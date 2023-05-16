Ubisoft plans to release eight games by April 2024

What you need to know

Ubisoft's latest financial results detail the company's full fiscal year 2022-23.

The company took an operating loss of €500 million for the year, compared to a profit in made in the prior fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft plans to launch eight games before April 2024, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and an unannounced title.

Ubisoft is heavily investing in the Assassin's Creed franchise, and will be increasing the number of developers working on the series by 40%.

Ubisoft's latest results indicate a turbulant past year, with the publisher pushing ahead to release numerous games in the near future.

Ubisoft's full FY22-23 year-end results are here (opens in new tab), with the company taking an operating loss of €500 million ($543 million) for the year, a stark contrast to its €408 million operating profit in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft is bullish on its game launches, with plans to release eight games before April 2023, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division: Resurgence, XDefiant, and one more "large" game.

Some of these games have been delayed for months or event years, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora previously slated to launch in the prior fiscal year, while Skull and Bones has infamously been delayed time and time again.

Ubisoft also confirmed (opens in new tab) plans to heavily invest in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Over 2000 (or over 10%) of Ubisoft's employees are currently working on Assassin's Creed, and Ubisoft intends to grow that number by another 40%.

Currently, Ubisoft is working on numerous Assassin's Creed games, including two mainline titles, a platform for the future called Assassin's Creed Infinity, and more.

Windows Central's take

While there have been occasional bright spots, there's no denying Ubisoft has had a rough year, with multiple major games being delayed. Things should go better this year, as long as the game quality is present. I'm very curious about what this unannounced major game is, though I assume that of the eight titles currently planned for the next fiscal year, it's the most likely game to be delayed.

We'll see what happens at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12, 2023.