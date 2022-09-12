Assassin's Creed Infinity: Everything you need to know

Over a decade after the first Assassin's Creed graced consoles and PC, Ubisoft is set to put it through its largest transformation yet. The popular action/adventure series turned RPG will become a live service game with Assassin's Creed Infinity, an experience that will grow and evolve alongside the players. Details are scarce at the moment as the company only recently confirmed its existence.

A Bloomberg report indicates that Assassin's Creed Infinity is inspired by "living online platforms" such as Fortnite and GTA Online. Could it be one of the best Xbox games to ever release? Ubisoft is certainly hoping so, but it has a lot to prove to win over fans.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: What is it?

Assassin's Creed Infinity is a collaborative effort between multiple Ubisoft studios across Quebec and Montreal that is expected to shake up the Assassin's Creed formula in a big way.

Instead of "continuing to pass the baton from game to game" as Ubisoft put it in its official announcement, Infinity will be able to "evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership." Assassin's Creed Infinity is only its codename for now, and Bloomberg reports that the game will be live service.

The idea is that Assassin's Creed Infinity can serve as a launcher, where players can access new games as memories through an Animus-like interface.

Over on Twitter (opens in new tab), Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said that "it may be some sort of hub that allows people to play multiple AC games both big and small," but he also noted that things could change and details are in flux. Whatever the case, it appears that Assassin's Creed Infinity is planned to have multiple settings.

This seems to be holding true with Ubisoft's latest announcements, as the games known as Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe will both be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Multiplayer

It's unclear whether Assassin's Creed Infinity will be an MMO, but it will have multiplayer of some kind. Before there was a lot of information, we reasoned that because it appeared to be a massive online platform, it would make sense that it has multiplayer of some kind, but that Ubisoft may just keep it single-player and allow players to explore its evolving world solo.

Ubisoft confirmed that it is working on a multiplayer experience referred to as "Invictus," which will be a standalone dedicated multiplayer addition to Assassin's Creed Infinity. Ubisoft has also mentioned that Invictus may be free-to-play, though that could change as development continues.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is the first planned premium game that will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity. After many years of requesting it, fans will finally be able to visit feudal Japan. The brief teaser shows a ninja with a katana and Hidden Blade. Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be an open-world RPG, in the same vein as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla before it.

Development of Assassin's Creed Codename Red is being led by Ubisoft Quebec, the same studio that previously led development on Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, in addition to aiding in the development of the series as a whole starting with Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe is the premium game that will be coming after Codename Red. While little is known, the teaser trailer seems to confirm reports that the game is set in the 16th century Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials.

Development is being led by Ubisoft Montreal, which has led development on the majority of games in the Assassin's Creed franchise starting with the original title in 2007.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Is it free-to-play?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We don't know whether it will be free-to-play or not. Assassin's Creed titles generally cost $60, but Infinity being a live service game may change that if Ubisoft decides to subsidize its development and maintenance with microtransactions.

Ubisoft has noted that Infinity will see numerous different projects added, which will range in size and scope. Some of these will be free, while others will be paid, premium additions. Among the paid additions, there could be a range of prices as the games themselves will vary in size, with Ubisoft noting that additional smaller games in the style of Assassin's Creed Mirage could also be added.

Seeing as the project is still years away, any plans that Ubisoft has right now may change.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Setting

Assassin's Creed Infinity will apparently include multiple settings, allowing players to explore different locations and time periods in a single game. What we don't know are the exact locations or time periods it's set to take place. The series has taken us all the way back to ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War, and it's gone as far forward as the Industrial Revolution in London, not accounting for its modern day narrative. Aside from historical locations, we've also been to Atlantis and the mythical realms of Asgard and Jotunheim.

The franchise's long-running tagline is "history is our playground," so there's no telling where Ubisoft could take us next. We could conceivably go anywhere. Highly requested locations have been places like ancient Japan and China, which are now being seen with the announcements of Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, though the latter is a mobile game that won't be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe will be taking place in the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials.

Hopefully, we'll be seeing new locations in Assassin's Creed Infinity instead of rehashes of regions we've already been to.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Gameplay

Again, without actually seeing it in action, we can't say for certain what its gameplay will look like. However, we can speculate that it will likely play similarly to Assassin's Creed Valhalla or other open-world Ubisoft titles. If that's the case, we could see RPG elements like dialogue choices return, but that is purely speculation.

It's also important to note that gameplay may vary between titles, based on the exact games that become a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity. Assassin's Creed Codename Red (which is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec) is going to be another open-world RPG similar to Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe could be different, as the game (which is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal) is further off and could be quite distinct.

Ubisoft notes that Assassin's Creed Infinity is meant to provide different kinds of experiences for the future of the franchise.

Assassin's Creed Infinity: Does it tie into the main series?

(Image credit: Source: Ubisoft)

As with most other questions regarding Assassin's Creed Infinity, we don't know. The main series narrative has been a spiraling mess for several years now after Assassin's Creed 3, and it just seemed to find its footing again between Origins and Valhalla with Layla as the modern-day protagonist.

If you want to try and untangle the mess that is the Assassin's Creed history, we have a handy guide just for you.

Speaking with IGN (opens in new tab), Ubisoft seems to be planning for Assassin's Creed Infinity to take the place of the modern day Animus elements. How exactly this will work remains somewhat unclear.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Our sources have indicated that Assassin's Creed Infinity is aiming for a 2024 release, which is in line with what Schreier heard of "2024 or later." Obviously, because of the pandemic and ever-changing plans, nothing is set in stone at the moment. Regardless, you shouldn't expect to see Assassin's Creed Infinity any time soon. It's still at least a few years away.

No platforms have been announced, but given the timeframe it will probably release on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC. It's also within reason to expect new-gen enhancements like 4K and 60FPS (maybe even 120FPS) considering at that point the Series X and S will have been on the market for four to five years.