Assassin's Creed Mirage: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft's long-running Assassin's Creed series is still going strong, soon to be joined by the next entry, Assassin's Creed Mirage. But instead of introducing fans to a brand-new character, players will be stepping into the shoes of Basim, a member of the Hidden Ones who first appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as a very important NPC. Rather than follow the events after Valhalla, Mirage will follow Basim during his earlier years, before joining what would eventually become the Assassin's Order.

While official details are scarce, there are plenty of corroborated rumors that paint an interesting picture of this upcoming release. Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: What is it?

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next entry in Ubisoft's popular Assassin's Creed series. While the last few games (Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla) were large, sprawling RPGs, rumors indicate that Mirage will be a much smaller scope, going back to the series' roots with its stealth-focused gameplay.

Mirage allegedly started off as an expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla before branching off into its own project. Seeing as it stars Basim, an NPC from Valhalla that was integral in Eivor's story, this makes a lot of sense.

It does not appear to be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, Ubisoft's upcoming live-service title that will be able to "evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership," according to the company.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Story and setting

Mirage reportedly takes place at least in part in Baghdad sometime before the events of Valhalla, which took place during the late 9th century. One leaked image appears to display the text "The Forty Thieves Quest," likely referring to the tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves from One Thousand and One Nights.

While creative liberties have often been taken in its retelling, the story centers around a poor woodworker named Ali Baba stumbling upon the wealth of Forty Thieves and the fallout of this discovery.

Players are expected to play as Basim in his earlier years as a thief before he joined the Hidden Ones. Some leaks also indicate that we'll learn more about how he became a reincarnation of the Norse god Loki.

For those who haven't played Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you learn near the end of the game that Eivor, Sigurd, and Basim are reincarnations of Odin, Tyr, and Loki, respectively. Attempting to avenge his son Fenrir's imprisonment by Odin, Basim attacks Eivor but is trapped within a First Civ device. In the present day, Layla inadvertently frees Basim, who was kept alive for over 1,000 years. With the Staff of Hermes in hand — containing the consciousness of Aletheia, his lover — he requests to meet William Miles.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Gameplay

Assassin's Creed Mirage will reportedly go back to the series' basics, removing dialogue options and a level system. It's said that Mirage will focus more on stealth gameplay like the first few entries in the franchise, heavily inspired by the first Assassin's Creed. In all likelihood, it will probably emphasize Hidden Blade assassinations over the hectic combat seen in Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Other than that, it's hard to speculate what the gameplay will be like without having seen any of it. That's expected to change during Ubisoft Forward on Sept. 10.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Is it an RPG?

In going back to its roots, Mirage won't be an RPG. While recent entries in the series introduced dialogue choices, branching narratives, multiple endings, and even the ability to choose your protagonist, Mirage won't feature any of the aforementioned. This is really about going back to the action/adventure genre Assassin's Creed started as. Similarly, it should be nearly as big as Valhalla, creating a tighter, more focused adventure.

Though some fans consider Assassin's Creed's latest releases to stand among the best Xbox games ever made, there are others who feel that the series was at its best during its early years. Mirage seems to be created for the latter audience.

Reports indicate that Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch in Spring 2023. Though platforms have not been officially announced, we'll likely see it release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. There are a few Assassin's Creed games available for Nintendo Switch, but these ports came much later than their initial releases.