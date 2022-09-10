Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe focuses on the witch trials

What you need to know

While presenting the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe centers around the witch trials occurring during the Holy Roman Empire.

Players will be able to access it through Assassin's Creed Infinity, the series' hub platform going forward.

Ubisoft did not announce a release date for Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, but reports indicate that players shouldn't expect it until at least 2024.

Ubisoft is all-in on the Assassin's Creed franchise. Revealing multiple games during its Ubisoft Forward showcase today, players received their first look at Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, developed by Ubisoft's Montreal studio, takes place near the end of the Holy Roman Empire and centers on the witch trials that were occurring during that time. Persecution of witchcraft is said to have taken place largely from the 15th through the 18th centuries around Europe.

This isn't the first time that players have explored the Roman Empire. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood saw players control Ezio in his attempts to take down the Borgias in Rome during the early 1500s. Rumors from years ago pointed toward an ancient trilogy taking place in Egypt, Greece, and Rome, and while the former two became Origins and Odyssey, the latter never came to fruition.

Ubisoft plans to release Creed Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe in Assassin's Creed Infinity, what the developer hopes to use as a hub platform for the series going forward. A release date was not announced.

Ahead of Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe release, Ubisoft plans to launch Assassin's Creed Mirage, a smaller-scope title that emphasizes stealth gameplay like some of the series' earlier games.

This story is developing...