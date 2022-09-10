Assassin's Creed Codename Red takes players to Japan

What you need to know

Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Red during its showcase today.

Set in feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, the company's live-service hub for future Assassin's Creed games.

No release date was revealed for Assassin's Creed Codename Red, though according to reports it isn't expected until 2024 at the earliest.

There's no slowing down the Assassin's Creed announcements. Ubisoft just revealed that the series is finally taking players to feudal Japan in Assassin's Creed Codename Red, something that the community has been asking for well over a decade since the first game released back in 2007.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will become a sort of platform or hub for future titles in the series to launch into. Meant to contain multiple settings, Infinity will "evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership," according to the developer.

Over the years the developer has run surveys asking fans which historical settings or locations they'd like to see the most, and feudal Japan has always remained high on the list. Though Sucker Punch released Ghost of Tsushima exclusively for PlayStation, which many have likened to an Assassin's Creed game, Ubisoft looks to set its game apart in its own way.

Ubisoft did not announce a release date for Assassin's Creed Codename Red, though it's not expected to release until 2024 at the earliest judging from a Bloomberg report.

Before players have a chance to jump into Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Ubisoft will release Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023. This title reportedly started as an expansion to Valhalla before being spun off into its own game.

During the publisher's Ubisoft Forward showcase, it also revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, another title releasing into Assassin's Creed Infinity, this time centering around the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire.