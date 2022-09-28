Ubisoft's Skull and Bones delayed, launching in March 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

Skull and Bones was first announced all the way back at E3 2017

Since then, the game has infamously been delayed multiple times, with reports of project mismanagement, abusive behavior from members of leadership, and more.

Earlier in 2022, Ubisoft finally shared new details on Skull and Bones, as well as giving it a release date of Nov. 8, 2022.

Ubisoft shared on Wednesday that Skull and Bones is being delayed one more time, and is now launching on March 9, 2023.

If you were looking forward to finally playing Ubisoft's pirate simulator Skull and Bones, you'll be waiting a bit longer, as this infamously-delayed game is being delayed at least one more time.

Ubisoft shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Skull and Bones will now be launching on March 9, 2023. The developers at Ubisoft have also promised that there will be an open beta in the "near future," though there aren't any details right now.

"Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch," Ubisoft said. "We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that."

First revealed back at E3 2017, Skull and Bones has been delayed numerous times, being planned to launch in 2019 before being delayed, then being delayed again beyond 2021.

Earlier in 2022, Ubisoft finally shared more details on the game, revealing gameplay, opening preorders and giving Skull and Bones a release date of Nov. 8, 2022, right before the launch of PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok. The company also previously delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an unnamed game out of 2022, the latter of which was almost certainly Assassin's Creed Mirage.