Skull and Bones gets November 8 release date
By Samuel Tolbert published
The long-delayed pirate adventure is finally setting sail this fall.
What you need to know
- Skull and Bones is a pirate adventure game that was first announced at E3 2017.
- Since then, the game has been repeatedly delays, with reports indicating that lead developer Ubisoft Singapore was suffering from difficulties in figuring out the direction of the game.
- Ubisoft re-revealed Skull and Bones on Thursday, showing off what players can expect as a pirate in a world "inspired" by the Golden Age of Piracy in the Indian Ocean.
- Skull and Bones is slated to launch on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ubisoft finally shared more on Skull and Bones, the pirate game that was first announced back at E3 2017.
In a dedicated Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft showed off gameplay footage for Skull and Bones, revealing how players will have to manage a crew, upgrade their ships, and fight off rivals in a world "inspired" by the Golden Age of Piracy in the Indian Ocean. You can watch the full gameplay overview below:
Skull and Bones allows players to progress by themselves or with friends. Player-vs-player combat is opt-in, so if you don't want to deal with human opponents on the high seas, you don't have to.
While it was originally announced as coming to Xbox One and PS4, Skull and Bones isn't a cross-generation title. Instead, it's available exclusively on the latest hardware, meaning it's coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.
Outside of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft is planning to show off more games at a Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sep. 10, 2022. The publisher previously confirmed that it would be revealing the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise in September, making it likely that one or more Assassin's Creed games will be shown during the event.
Skull and Bones
Become a pirate captain in Ubisoft's long awaited Skull and Bones. Set sail, manage a crew, and build a name for yourself during the Golden Age of Piracy.
