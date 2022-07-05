Ubisoft showcase set for September, Skull and Bones being shown in July

What you need to know

Publisher Ubisoft didn't really take part in the major summer showcases like Summer Game Fest.

Ubisoft confirmed that a Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 7 will focus on the long-delayed pirate game, Skull and Bones.

Ubisoft also shared that a larger Ubisoft Forward showcase is coming on Sep. 10, and will feature multiple games.

Ubisoft previously mentioned that the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise would revealed in September 2022.

Ubisoft is holding two showcases in the coming months, with one set to feature the repeatedly-delayed Skull and Bones, while the second showcase will feature multiple games.

The publisher shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that a Ubisoft Forward showcase for Skull and Bones is coming on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET. Skull and Bones was first announced back at E3 2017, and since then the game has been pushed back numerous times, with release windows changing on a regular basis.

The second Ubisoft Forward is set for Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and isn't focused on one particular game. Instead, it'll feature multiple games. Ubisoft previously shared that the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise would be detailed at some point in September 2022, so it seems highly likely we'll see something Assassin's Creed at this event.

Ubisoft intends to launch multiple games by April 2023, including Skull and Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The latter is being developed by Ubisoft Massive, the same studio that heads development of The Division games and maintains the proprietary Snowdrop engine.

Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is meant to be a platform for the franchise moving forward. It's also possible we could see "Rift," a reportedly smaller game that is stealth-focused and started as an Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC before being spun out as its own game.