Several Ubisoft games can now be purchased in the Xbox PC app, including Assassin's Creed Shadows and Watch Dogs 2
You can now purchase a number of Ubisoft's games through the Xbox app on PC, including Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Publisher Ubisoft shared on Wednesday that it has brought several of its biggest game franchises to the Xbox PC app, letting players directly buy games like the recently-launched Assassin's Creed Shadows.
While Ubisoft has supported PC Game Pass before, these games weren't actually available to buy, meaning PC players that wanted to use the Xbox app were left out if their subscription lapsed.
You can find all 16 Ubisoft games on the Xbox PC app below:
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry 6
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Riders Republic
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
It's important to note that while these games are available to buy, they do not support Xbox Play Anywhere. That means if you buy them on the Xbox PC app, you won't also have a copy on your Xbox Series X|S console, and vice-versa.
It's also important to note that these games require Ubisoft Connect, meaning you'll have to link your Xbox and Ubisoft accounts.
That's a couple of important caveats to keep in mind, especially if you're like me and you'd prefer a native build of a PC game for the launcher you actually buy it through. Still, it's a step, and it's clear that Xbox is slowly working with Ubisoft to better support all of its different features across the Xbox ecosystem.
Assassin's Creed Shadows launched with "Stream Your Own Game" Xbox Cloud Gaming support, letting players that bought an Xbox console copy of the game stream it.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
