Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of several Ubisoft games now available in the Xbox app on PC.

Publisher Ubisoft shared on Wednesday that it has brought several of its biggest game franchises to the Xbox PC app, letting players directly buy games like the recently-launched Assassin's Creed Shadows.

While Ubisoft has supported PC Game Pass before, these games weren't actually available to buy, meaning PC players that wanted to use the Xbox app were left out if their subscription lapsed.

You can find all 16 Ubisoft games on the Xbox PC app below:

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Riders Republic

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs Legion

It's important to note that while these games are available to buy, they do not support Xbox Play Anywhere. That means if you buy them on the Xbox PC app, you won't also have a copy on your Xbox Series X|S console, and vice-versa.

It's also important to note that these games require Ubisoft Connect, meaning you'll have to link your Xbox and Ubisoft accounts.

That's a couple of important caveats to keep in mind, especially if you're like me and you'd prefer a native build of a PC game for the launcher you actually buy it through. Still, it's a step, and it's clear that Xbox is slowly working with Ubisoft to better support all of its different features across the Xbox ecosystem.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched with "Stream Your Own Game" Xbox Cloud Gaming support, letting players that bought an Xbox console copy of the game stream it.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors