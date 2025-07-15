Xbox Cloud Gaming's "Stream Your Own Game" feature comes to the Xbox PC app — live for Insiders today

Members of the Xbox Insider Program can now use Xbox Cloud Gaming's "Stream Your Own Game" feature on the Xbox PC app. As shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday, a new update is rolling out now for players, allowing them to see and stream games directly from the app.



Naturally, this means that Xbox PC players can now stream the console versions of Xbox games they own, giving a way to play games across PC even if those titles don't happen to support Xbox Play Anywhere.



This update also allows PC players to potentially save on storage space, choosing to stream a particularly large game instead of keeping it installed on an internal or external SSD.



This also comes as the Xbox PC team is doing a lot of work on the app, with prior updates for Xbox Insiders bringing support for PC storefront aggregation, letting players see games from Battle.net and other stores in their Xbox PC library.



A lot of this work is also meant to pay off for the Xbox Ally partner handheld device, which is slated to launch at some point later in 2025. The Xbox Ally will launch into the Xbox PC app, but also allows players to install and use other storefronts.

"Stream Your Own Game" is growing steadily

Years after first being promised, "Stream Your Own Game" first began rolling out last fall, with an initial selection of 50 games that could be streamed through a browser via Xbox.com/play, including titles like Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3.



Additional updates have seen the list of games grow frequently, with titles such as Assassin's Creed Shadows, Final Fantasy 16, and Subnautica joining the roster.



Updates have also opened up "Stream Your Own Game" on other devices, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and Meta Quest headsets.



In order to stream your own game, you'll need to (obviously) purchase a copy of the game. You'll also have to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also allows you to stream Xbox first-party titles and numerous other games in the Game Pass library.



If you aren't a part of it yet, you can sign up to join the Xbox Insider Program, letting you test advanced features ahead of the wider launches across Xbox consoles and the Xbox PC app.



We'll have to wait and see how long it'll be before the broader launch of this "Stream Your Own Game" update for the Xbox PC app.

