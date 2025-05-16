Certain members of the Xbox Insider Program can customize their Xbox home screen in new ways.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Friday, this update is rolling out to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings first. Members of these rings will soon be able to pin up to three favorite games or apps, keeping them there instead of letting them go away if you've played other games more recently.

Xbox Insiders will also be able to hide system apps, reducing clutter and helping keep the Home screen focused on games and entertainment. Finally, the Xbox team is also working on an option that'll allow players to reduce the maximum number of tiles shown at once.

Naturally, players in the Xbox Insider program that test these features are expected to share their feedback.

Over the last few years, many Xbox users have voiced complaints about how much space the tiles take up on the Home screen for Xbox Series X|S consoles. There's been a number of changes over the years to improve this functionality and overall look.

This update is potentially the biggest shift toward making the Home screen look empty and "clean," so I'm curious to see if it changes any in response to player feedback.

Updates usually take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to filter out to all Xbox users, so we'll have to wait and see when this becomes more broadly available.

If you'd like to join the Xbox Insider Program, you can search for the Insider hub and install it on your Xbox.