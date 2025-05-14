This Xbox Cloud Gaming feature is finally making the jump from PC to consoles
Xbox Insiders can now test mouse and keyboard input when playing through Xbox Cloud Gaming on a console.
Xbox Cloud Gaming has a new way to play in the works. The most recent update available to Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring Insiders adds mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming when playing on a console.
Following the update, console players with one of the best Xbox gaming keyboards can now use their preferred input method when streaming titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Mouse and keyboard input was already supported for Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC and some browsers, such as Microsoft Edge. That same functionality is now being tested on consoles.
The list of the best Xbox mouse and keyboard games continues to grow. Many of those games are available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming as well.
Microsoft shared the full changelog for the Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring update in a support document.
Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring: New Features and Experiences
Play Xbox Cloud Games on Xbox Consoles with Mouse & Keyboard
Mouse and keyboard users rejoice! With the latest updates to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), you can now use mouse and keyboard to play some of your favorite Xbox cloud games on your Xbox console. Much like the current experience on PC and in some browsers, there are currently a select number of titles that support mouse and keyboard input, but more are coming.
Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring: Fixes
Xbox Accessories App
- Fixes to address an unexpected error that could occur when updating a controller indicating there was a problem.
System
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview
