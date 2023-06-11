Payday 3 launching day one in Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Payday 3 is a co-op heist shooter from developer Starbreeze Studios.

Officially announced in 2016, Payday 3 got a release date at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Payday 3 is launching in Xbox Game Pass on September 21, 2023.

Earlier today, Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct. The events featured an array of major announcements and noteworthy game reveals. Fans of a beloved co-op heist franchise were treated to some especially exciting news. Payday 3 is launching day one in Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on September 21, 2023.

Payday 2 launched back in August of 2023, so by the time Payday 3 releases, it'll have been over a decade between entries. A passionate community and ongoing developer support have kept the Payday 2 player base thriving, but fans are still incredibly excited about the possibilities with this sequel. Payday aims to be bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than its predecessor, with more opportunities for players to fulfill their heist fantasies.

Payday 3 was originally unveiled in 2016, and after seven years of uncertainty, fans are thrilled to see a hard release date for the highly anticipated sequel. A day-one launch into Xbox Game Pass will undoubtedly be a major boon for the player base as well. There's never been a better time to grab the squad and prepare to rob some banks, and previous and current-gen players can look forward to Payday 3 dropping on September 21, 2023, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.

