Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica leaked, coming to Xbox Game Pass?

What you need to know

Two new titles in Atlus' Persona franchise, Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica have just been leaked via Atlus' Instagram and have since been removed.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of Persona 3 while Persona 5 Tactica is a strategy-RPG spin-off of Persona 5.

These two games are coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in 2024.

UPDATE (06/09/2023): The leaked gameplay trailer for Persona 3 Reload that was posted on Atlus' Instagram has been reuploaded on Twitter via @ScrambledFaz

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5dJune 8, 2023 See more

ORIGINAL POST (06/09/2023): Just hot off the heels of Summer Games Fest, there has recently been a sudden storm on Twitter as images and footage of two new Persona titles have leaked onto the internet.

These two titles from Atlus' Persona franchise are Persona 3: Reload and Persona 5 Tactica and they were leaked on Atlus' official Instagram page and shared via @UltimaShadowX.

I guess the Atlus West instagram just casually dropped Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica pic.twitter.com/clVYAqIDi8June 8, 2023 See more

On top of that, a gameplay trailer for Persona 5 Tactica has leaked on Twitter via @Junoharuto. According to this gameplay footage, Persona 5 Tactica is a strategy-RPG spin-off of Persona 5 and will once again follow the misadventures of the Phantom Thieves as they steal the hearts of criminals.

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQJune 8, 2023 See more

Judging from the title, we can hazard a guess that Persona 3: Reload is highly likely to be a remake of Persona 3.

Both of these games are allegedly scheduled to be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows. Persona 3 Reload will launch in 2024 while Persona 5 Tactica will launch on Nov. 17, 2023. In addition, they will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

(Image credit: Atlus)

Judging from screenshots, it seems that these upcoming Xbox JRPGs were meant to be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase later this week. It is a shame to see the surprise spoiled but a remake of Persona 3 is still nonetheless exciting news for Persona fans as the original title is considered one of the best in the series for its dark themes and it pioneered the Social Link gameplay mechanic the series is famous for.

If this remake of Persona 3 turns out to be real and it features improved gameplay and visuals that surpasses Persona 5, we could see a new contender for one of the best JRPGs on Xbox consoles.