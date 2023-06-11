Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed gets gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase, coming in 2024

What you need to know

Avowed is a fantasy role-playing game being developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

Avowed was first announced back during the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020.

The game is currently slated to launch at some point in 2024.

The next big game from Obsidian Entertainment is on the way.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, we finally got a new look at the upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed, which was first announced almost three years ago. Set in the world of Eora — the same setting as Obsidian's Pillars of Eternity franchise — Avowed asks what players will do with the newfound power they possess. You can take a look at the gameplay reveal below:

We now know that Avowed is slated to launch at some point in 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and like all first-party games, Xbox Game Pass.

Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft back in 2018, with different teams at the studio launching and announcing a number of games in the past years. This includes Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, as well as less traditional titles like the survival game Grounded and 2022's critically acclaimed Pentiment.

Be sure to check out Windows Central's LIVE blog for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, where we're covering all of the announcements from the biggest Xbox presentation of the year.