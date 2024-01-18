Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 LIVE: News and trailers for Hellblade 2, Avowed, and more

Refresh

Surprise! Square Enix reveals Visions of Mana, coming to Xbox and PC (Image credit: Windows Central) We've been wondering if Xbox would reveal a surprise new game during the Developer_Direct, and it looks like we were right to do so, because Square Enix showed up out of nowhere and hit us with Visions of Mana. This new entry in the high fantasy ARPG franchise looks to be an incredibly faithful addition to the series, with gorgeous vibrant colors, a rich story, and plenty of flashy combat. Interestingly, this is the only game shown at the Developer_Direct that isn't an Xbox exclusive, and it won't be on Xbox Game Pass, either. It's scheduled to launch at some point in summer 2024, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S as well as Windows PCs. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Second up during Developer_Direct was Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which got a beautiful showcase in which developer Ninja Theory showed how it's using motion capture, audio design, consultations with health professionals, and more to shape and inform the storytelling of the long-awaited sequel. The game also got a concrete May 21, 2024 release date, and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Windows Central) Obsidian also highlighted how Avowed is built from the ground up to give players many different ways to approach conflicts beyond combat, with the world and the characters in it reacting very differently to you depending on the actions you take and the words you say. This confirms the game's design is similar to other past Obsidian RPGs, and built to support a wide variety of roleplaying decisions. The Avowed showcase then concluded with a look at the game's varied art direction, featuring everything from bright, vibrant, and tropical lands to dark, mysterious caverns and brutal, volcanic environments. The Living Lands are incredibly diverse, and look to be an amazing world for players to explore and play around in. — Brendan Lowry

Avowed was first up at Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 The first game of the show was Avowed, Obsidian's new fantasy RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. The game's combat system was showcased in great detail, illustrating how players can switch between melee, ranged, and magic attacks rapidly in order to deal with the various threats you'll face on the battlefield. Basically, it looks like a more slick and fluid interpretation of The Elder Scrolls combat, complete with loadout options you can swap between at will. More on the game's story and speech systems shortly! — Brendan Lowry

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct: Here's what's coming (Image credit: Blizzard) Ahead of the Developer_Direct show, Blizzard Entertainment showed off Diablo 4's upcoming Season of the Construct in a new Developer Update livestream, complete with in-depth looks at its story, gameplay content, and more. It's scheduled to begin on January 23, 2024, and while my colleague Jennifer Young has put together a very detailed recap of the livestream, I've also summarized the major bullet points here if you just want a quick-and-dirty look at what's coming. Diablo 4 Season of the Construct arrives January 23, 2024.

The season is primarily set in underground Kehjistan , with the demon Malphas using an ancient Loom technology to control deadly robotic constructs.

You'll also get a construct pet yourself (and yes, you can pet it).

These companions can be augmented with special Governing and Tuning Stones that drop, and scale with players as they level.

You'll primarily be fighting through new dungeon types called Vaults that are filled with deadly traps during Season of the Construct. Your rewards from these will decrease the more you fall victim to their hazards.

A new Overworld activity called Arcane Tremors will require players to search for cores they can use to lure out a Herald of Malphas, than kill them for rewards (including Pearls of Warding you'll need for Vault expeditions).

A special weekly rotating dungeon called The Gauntlet with leaderboards will arrive in Diablo 4 later in the season, but not at launch.

Season 3 will reduce PvP objectives, offer more seasonal rewards overall, and add several buffs for every class while nerfing some particularly OP builds.

There will be new Unique gear, as well as new cosmetics from the Premium Battle Pass.

Season 3 will also make endgame Helltides an hourly event, upping their frequency. Make sure you check out the aforementioned article for a complete overview of everything Season of the Construct has in store for Diablo 4 players. — Brendan Lowry

The Xbox Developer_Direct is only about an hour away now, and I'm starting to feel some serious hype about getting a closer look at Avowed. Of the four games that we know we're seeing today, Obsidian's new RPG is undoubtedly the one I'm looking forward to the most. Now, don't get me wrong — an Indiana Jones game from the Wolfenstein devs sounds like it could be uniquely awesome, and I'm excited to see more of both Ara: History Untold and Hellblade II. But ever since playing through Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords in complete amazement as a kid, Obsidian Entertainment has remained one of my all-time favorite developers. Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Pentiment — this studio consistently puts out banger after banger, and I'm sure Avowed will blow my mind, too. Anyway, now is a great time to stretch and grab some food before the show, so make sure you do so while you've still got some time. — Brendan Lowry

What to expect from Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) The Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 show is just about two hours away as I write this, and naturally, everyone is wondering what exactly we'll see from MachineGames, Obsidian Entertainment, Oxide Games, and Ninja Theory on each of their respective titles. Of course, there's no way to know exact specifics until the event actually happens, but we do have a general idea of what to expect thanks to some details Microsoft gave when it announced the presentation. These include the following: The showcase's first game shown will likely be MachineGames' Indiana Jones game that was originally announced back in 2021. It's said to be an action-adventure title in which you'll take control of the beloved archaeologist directly. During the show, MachineGames will "showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer."

Obsidian is expected to show off Avowed — a fantasy RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe that looks a whole lot like The Elder Scrolls — next. Lots of combat gameplay was presented when Avowed's official gameplay trailer premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, but during this event, players will see "how Obsidian’s expertise in building worlds with deep themes, dynamic gameplay, and thoughtful reactivity come to life in Avowed."

We'll also get a full look at Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold, a 4X historical strategy game built by devs that previously worked on beloved titles in the genre like Civilization V. Oxide will "share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead" for Ara, as well as reveal "exclusive new gameplay."

Finally, I anticipate that a Ninja Theory deep dive on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will cap off the show. Though details ahead of the showcase have been particularly sparse, we do know that the studio will "speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua’s journey of survival." Hopefully we get to see more gameplay, too, as not much of it has been shown thus far. It's worth noting that a few minutes after the Developer_Direct showcase concludes, ZeniMax Online Studios will reveal the next "Chapter" for The Elder Scrolls Online at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. This will include "the new zone, storyline, and other major features coming in the game’s biggest update this year." Since its release way back in 2014, the expansive fantasy MMO has grown to become one of the most popular online games. Curious about what Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft, is working on next? We are, too, but Microsoft says we won't hear more about its next projects until later this year. — Brendan Lowry

Don't expect any Xbox shadow drops during Developer_Direct (Image credit: Windows Central) While the shadow drop of Tango Gameworks' bombastic rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush during the first Developer_Direct show was a wonderful surprise, Microsoft says you shouldn't get your hopes up for a similar bombshell release during this year's presentation. In an Xbox Wire blog post published a few days ago, the publisher confirmed that there won't be one. "All the games in this year’s Developer_Direct will be arriving later, with more details to be shared in the program," wrote Xbox Wire Editor-in-Chief Joe Skrebels. That's a bit disappointing, though I suppose surprise shadow drops wouldn't really be a surprise if we had reason to expect one during every single showcase. Plus, keep in mind that every game shown during the event is expected to launch in 2024, so we likely won't have to wait too long to get our hands on them. Fingers crossed. — Brendan Lowry