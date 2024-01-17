How to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct Jan 2024

The new year is in full swing and that means that it's time to see what exactly is in store for Xbox fans in 2024 (especially those who own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S). The Developer_Direct livestream is an event where developers talk about games headed to Xbox this year, so it's no surprise another one is upon us.

Typically, these events include trailers, discussions with developers, gameplay footage, as well as the possibility of revealing release dates for upcoming Xbox games. So if you're an Xbox fan, you don't want to miss out. Don't worry. I'll go over when it is, where to watch it, and what games you should expect to see at the event.

When is Xbox Developer_Direct 24?

The Xbox Developer_Direct 24 takes places on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT. It's currently unclear how long the live stream will go on for, but if last year's Xbox Developer_Direct is any indication to go by, then it will likely be 40 minutes to an hour long.

How to watch Xbox Developer_Direct 24

When it's available, we'll be embedding the YouTube video here for you to watch Xbox Developer_Direct 24, but there are multiple places to watch it as listed below:

It's also worth noting that after the Developer_Direct 24 ZeniMax will host an event that reveals the latest major Chapter for The Elder Scrolls Online 2024. So if that's of interest, make sure to stick around and watch.

What to expect for Xbox Developer_Direct 24

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is one of the most highly anticipated games coming to Xbox. (Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Thanks to some information from Xbox Wire, we know for sure that this Developer_Direct will include highly anticipated games like Bethesda's Indiana Jones, Obsidian's Avowed, Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold, Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and more. Here's the rundown of what to expect for these titles as detailed by Xbox Wire.

Consider this your formal invitation to Developer_Direct Join us January 18 for an inside look at highly-anticipated games straight from their developers: https://t.co/iOs0jKdGwo | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/iEdd6bTMrAJanuary 9, 2024 See more

Indiana Jones game : MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

: MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer. Avowed : The team at Obsidian will share the first deep dive into the gameplay experience fans can expect in Avowed, their upcoming fantasy action RPG, set in the fantastical, vibrant Living Lands. Learn more about how Obsidian’s expertise in building worlds with deep themes, dynamic gameplay, and thoughtful reactivity come to life in Avowed where players will have agency to make choices to shape every step of their adventure.

: The team at Obsidian will share the first deep dive into the gameplay experience fans can expect in Avowed, their upcoming fantasy action RPG, set in the fantastical, vibrant Living Lands. Learn more about how Obsidian’s expertise in building worlds with deep themes, dynamic gameplay, and thoughtful reactivity come to life in Avowed where players will have agency to make choices to shape every step of their adventure. Ara: History Untold : Hear from the leads at Oxide Games – a studio founded by veterans of the strategy genre and the creators behind classic strategy titles including Civilization V – as they unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game.

: Hear from the leads at Oxide Games – a studio founded by veterans of the strategy genre and the creators behind classic strategy titles including Civilization V – as they unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II: Ninja Theory take us behind the scenes at their studio in Cambridge to give us some insight on how they are crafting Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The team will speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua’s journey of survival.

Excitement in store for Xbox fans

For some Xbox fans, 2023 was a somewhat difficult year filled with disappointments. But now that it's 2024, we're at the start of a new year and things are looking up with some seriously anticipated Xbox exclusives in the pipeline. I personally cannot wait to hear more about Indiana Jones, Avowed, and Hellblade II.

If my preferences for the livestream haven't made it obvious, I'm a big fan of single-player adventures, especially those with strong storylines and engaging combat. So far Avowed and Hellblade II look like they're going to be excellent solo adventures, with Hellblade II specifically looking like it will be an artistic and haunting ride like the original. Meanwhile, we still have a lot to learn about the Indiana Jones game, so it's hard to know exactly how to feel about it before we see an official trailer.

At any rate, check back in with us as we'll be reporting on Xbox Developer_Direct 24 and