Move over, Pokémon! This new indie game headed for Xbox Game Pass prefers saving creatures instead of fighting with them.

What you need to know

11 bit studios' publishing division has announced Creatures of Ava, co-developed by Spanish studios Inverge and Chibig, during the March Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

The action-adventure game was co-created by renowned writer Rhianna Pratchett and will feature creature taming to help save the world of Ava from a life-consuming infection.

Creatures of Ava is expected to release in 2024 for Xbox Series |S and Windows 11 PC, and it will be available as part of Xbox and PC Game Pass at launch.

A brand-new game on the horizon may just be the cozy and wholesome creature-taming experience we've been waiting for. Polish developer and publisher 11 bit studios has partnered with Inverge Studios and Chibig on a fresh new "creature saving" adventure titled Creatures of Ava. A trailer officially revealing the game, which was co-created with renowned writer Rhianna Pratchett, was shown off during the March Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

The monster-taming genre has no shortage of entries that require players to capture, collect, and ultimately engage in combat with the critters that inhabit those worlds. Monster battles have long been a staple of the Pokémon franchise, and Palworld managed to generate a bit of controversy despite its roaring success because of its use of creatures as workers for player bases.

Instead of pitting adorable critters against one another, Creatures of Ava encourages players to explore the diverse ecosystems of the planet and savor a non-aggressive combat experience. An unknown infection has caused the wildlife to behave uncharacteristically. Taking on the role of 22-year-old adventurer and protagonist, Vic, players are tasked with uncovering the cause of "the withering" while helping the planet and its inhabitants by curing the infection.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

The trailer for Creatures of Ava shows Vic exploring the colorful planet and interacting with a multitude of vibrant and unusual creatures with their flute. We also see Vic petting some of the smaller critters, and instructing a bird-like animal to assist in the world by letting down a bridge. Some gameplay elements can also be seen, such as Vic crouching in flowers to get a Pokémon Snap-like photo of one of the animals. We also see Vic visit a bustling village of locals, known as the Naam. Vic also wields a staff for parts of the trailer, which is used to clear the infection from animals, as well as to remove obstacles from pathways.

Creatures of Ava will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 11 PCs in 2024, and it will be available on day one for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

In 2023, 11 bit studios penned a deal with Microsoft to bring more of its gaming portfolio to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Previously, 11 bit studios' titles This War of Mine and Frostpunk were a part of the service. More recent releases from 11 bit studios' catalog, The Invincible and The Thaumaturge, were not included in Game Pass as day one launches. The indie firm has had a notable presence during the March Xbox Partner Preview, however. In addition to revealing Creatures of Ava, 11 bit studios has also revealed that sci-fi adventure The Alters will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and has also revealed a launch date for its anticipated survival management simulator, Frostpunk 2.