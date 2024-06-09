Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn finally gets a release date, and it's coming sooner than you thought.

What you need to know

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an explosive Souls-lite, where Gods and guns collide in a battle for the future of humanity.

Coming July 18, 2024, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass day one.

A new gameplay trailer was also released, showing off a lot of great combat mechanics; check it out!

From games studio A44, makers of Ashen comes an explosive Souls-lite, where Gods and guns collide in a battle for the future of humanity. The Door to the Great Below has been opened, unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged, and the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. It’s time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder, and magic as you embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, close the door, and retake the world.

We finally have a release date!

Coming July 18, 2024, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass day one. I am more than eager to jump into this world, and I've been wondering what happened to this game since its original reveal in 2022. It looks like I won't have to wait for more than a month! Let's go!

I love the style of combat demonstrated in the latest trailer. It's brutal yet stunning to watch. The visceral nature of it captures me in ways I only get from the best action games out there. I especially loved the dramatic music to go alongside it. Props to timing the flintlock shots alongside the trailer music, too.

I cannot wait any longer for this game! (Image credit: A44 Games)

What are you most excited about when it comes to Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn? I know there are tons to check out, from the exploration of the map to the combat itself. I'm personally hoping there's reason to play through more than once, like varied builds.

One of the things that always keeps me coming back to games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring is the ability to create vastly different builds each and every time I step into the world they've created. Each build feels and plays entirely differently.

