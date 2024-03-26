This day one Xbox Game Pass title coming this summer just got a spectacular extended gameplay trailer

What you need to know

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, developed by A44 Games and published by Kepler Interactive, was revealed during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

The game is described as an open-world, action-adventure RPG where players battle against epic Gods and their armies of the undead.

A new extended gameplay trailer was released today with commentary from A44 Games' Creative Director, Simon Dasan, and Associate Art Director, Dale Pugh.

It's been just shy of 2 years since Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn was revealed to the world during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The game is described as an open-world action-adventure RPG where players will play as Nor Vanek, an elite and skilled Flintlock weapon's expert in the Coalition Army. With the help of a mysterious antlered fox-like companion named Enki, Nor must help push back the hordes of the undead who are laying siege to the villages of Kian.

The armies of the dead are controlled by Gods who have been released into the world from The Door to the Great Below. It will take Nor, Enki, and the help of Coalition team members that Nor meets during the journey to break the siege of the Gods. A44 Games has married souls-like combat with all-powerful Gods and fast-paced and rhythmic combo attacks to create what the studio calls a "souls-lite" experience.

The trailer breaks down the weapons players can expect to encounter in their journey to become the God killer, including Nor's powerful melee axe, black powder rifle, and grenades. Players can not rely on one mechanic alone, however, as charges for some weaponry require melee attacks to recharge while others rely on skill-based challenges to reload.

Single-shot firearms and grenades are not your only tool against the Dead. The trailer also showcases how Nor's bond with Enki can be used to change the tide of dangerous encounters, including a forged bond that allows Nor and Enki to fuse for a devastating, area-of-effect blast attack.

As players armies of the dead from villages in Kian, they are rewarded by gaining access to the local shop. Shops provide a health boon and potential upgrades that can be purchased with player reputation, which players earn by engaging in combat and racking up multipliers. Reputation can be banked at any time by leaving combat or finding a rest area, much like most other souls-like games. Players can also learn of rumors of potential side-quests from shop Hosts.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is expected to release this summer and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic, and PS5. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so players with a subscription to the service can play on release at no additional cost.