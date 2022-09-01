Day one Xbox Game Pass title Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn grabs new gameplay trailer

What you need to know

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an upcoming action-RPG that blends genres and themes.

During Gamescom 2022, A44 Games and Kepler Interactive unveiled a fresh gameplay trailer.

The five-minute trailer showcases action-packed gameplay featuring the main character Nor and her mystical companion Enki.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

It's worth being excited for any one game in the perpetually growing typhoon arriving in the second half of 2022 and throughout 2023. One such game comes from A44 Games and Kepler Interactive with Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. During Gamescom 2022, the upcoming action-RPG title nabbed a new gameplay trailer showcasing gameplay, as well as another look at the game's main protagonists Nor and Enki.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn blends fantasy magic and industrial technology, with players tasked with overcoming undead legions in a quest to prevent the gods from destroying humanity. Nor, equipped with a brutal axe and powerful firearms, is accompanied by a mystical fox-like companion, Enki. Players will have to employ an arsenal of abilities and strategies from both characters to emerge on top. The latest trailer for the game showcases its heavy, varied combat and fresh peeks at the morbidly gorgeous world in which it's set.

The latest title from A44 games doesn't have a release date yet, and is slated to arrive at some point in early 2023. When it does, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. It's also a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass, joining another Kepler Interactive-published game, the upcoming horror title Scorn.

It's impossible to tell at this point if Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is fated to become one of Xbox's best games, but it's certainly shaping up to be one of the more intriguing games arriving in the first half of 2023 (a year absolutely stacked with interesting titles).