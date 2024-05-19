The Windows PC is about to get GOOD, and you can thank Windows on Arm for that

On Monday, Microsoft will unveil its vision for a new era of the Windows PC, consisting of new Arm-based silicon from Qualcomm and paired with next-gen AI experiences that will result in new Windows devices that are always aware of what you’re doing, able to translate languages in real time, improve your webcam with artificial lighting and filters, artificially increase gaming performance, and generate text and images on-device.

This combination of hardware and software is something Microsoft has been working towards since early 2021, after it held an all-hands meeting with leaders across Windows and Surface to discuss just how it was going to respond to Apple Silicon. The company discussed a project called CADMUS, the goals of which were to bring to market a new era of Windows devices that were performant, efficient, and AI capable.

Microsoft has worked very closely with Qualcomm on its new Snapdragon X chips, resulting in this moment for Windows on Arm that it’s never had before. This next wave of Windows on Arm devices will be the first with true all day battery life and consistent instant wake, without sacrificing on performance. These new chips really do trade blows with Apple Silicon.

A new generation of Windows PCs

Windows PCs are about to get good. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Internally, I’m told Microsoft has described these CADMUS devices as “the next generation of Windows PCs,” differentiated by the AI experiences that will be exclusive to them. Microsoft will unveil the first CADMUS PCs in the form of a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, powered by Snapdragon X and featuring quality of life upgrade such as an OLED display on the Pro, and refreshed design on the Laptop that includes a haptic trackpad.

What’s notable is that these devices will only be available with Qualcomm’s Arm chip. You won’t find Intel variants of Microsoft’s latest consumer facing offerings, and that’s a big deal. It shows just how confident Microsoft is about its CADMUS effort, further strengthened by the fact all the big-name OEMs are expected to ship their own Arm-powered devices this summer alongside Microsoft.

It's the first time in Windows on Arm’s history that this is happening. Microsoft’s hardware partners are all coming together for this big Windows on Arm relaunch, all of which are now confident that Windows on Arm is ready for mainstream audiences. The new chips are so powerful that most emulated apps will no longer feel emulated, which was a big hurdle for Windows on Arm to overcome.

Windows on Arm can no longer be ignored

App developers and OEMs are finally taking Windows on Arm seriously. (Image credit: Future)

Not only that, but app developers seem to finally be taking Windows on Arm seriously. Popular apps such as Chrome, Spotify, and Photoshop are now all natively compiled for Windows on Arm, and more apps and developers are jumping on board all the time. WhatsApp, DaVinci Resolve, and more Adobe apps are expected to join the fray soon. This platform can no longer be ignored.

Existing Windows on Arm devices are also benefitting from this. The more apps that are natively compiled for Arm, the less emulation is required, which means better performance and battery life as a result. My Surface Pro X is a better device today than it was two years ago, thanks to app developers finally adopting Arm for many of the apps I use.

This isn’t just a flash in the pan either. Microsoft fully intends to offer all its high-end Surface PCs with an Arm chip going forward, including the next Surface Laptop Studio, which I’m told is currently in the works but likely won’t make an appearance until 2025.

Microsoft’s big AI push in Windows will be exclusive to Windows on Arm devices for now, at least until Intel and AMD are able to cook up NPUs (neural processing units) that can match what Qualcomm is outputting. With that in mind, I expect the ultimate goal is for the platform architecture to be irrelevant to the end user. If a Windows PC with a Qualcomm chip is just as capable as a Windows PC with an Intel chip, why does it matter if it’s x86 or Arm?

AIl will be revealed on Monday

Microsoft will talk about new hardware and software experiences on Monday. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows on Arm is finally about to have its moment in the spotlight, and for all the right reasons. The combination of silicon and AI experiences will be unmatched for quite a while. If you’re in the market for a new PC right now, and your next one isn’t a Windows on Arm device, you’re making a huge mistake.

Windows Central will be on the ground at Microsoft’s special Windows and Surface event on Monday, May 20. Tune in to our live blog at 10AM PT (1PM ET, 6PM BST) for all the news as it happens. Alternatively, check out our detailed what to expect post for spoilers!