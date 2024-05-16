Microsoft Event 2024 live blog: All the Surface and Windows 11 AI announcements as they happen
Tune in on May 20 at 1PM ET for the latest Windows 11 and Surface announcements from Microsoft!
Microsoft is hosting a special press event on May 20 in Seattle, where the company is expected to unveil new Surface hardware powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon X Series SoCs, as well as detail how it plans to add next-generation AI experiences to Windows 11 this year.
Unfortunately, the event is not being streamed live, but we will be on the ground to cover the announcements as they happen. So, to follow the event along with us, bookmark this page and come back here on May 20 at 10AM PT (1PM ET) for our complete coverage of the event. We will be posting snippets, quotes, and images from the speakers.
We will be on the ground in bright and early at Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle on May 20 to bring you all the announcements. The event is expected to begin at 10am PT (1pm ET) and last around about an hour.
What are we expecting to see? New Surface hardware in the form of a Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Series chips. Both devices should have updated displays, and on the laptop side, a new keyboard deck with a haptic touchpad.
We're also expecting to see new Windows 11 features, many of which will be tied to Microsoft's AI efforts. A new "AI Explorer" feature which will enable a number of next-generation AI experiences such as Recall and snapshots, which will record everything you do on your computer and store it as a memory for you to recall at a later point using natural language.
AI Explorer will also be able to see what's currently on-screen and provide contextual prompts and suggestions based on what it can see with a feature called Screen Understanding. You can learn more about AI Explorer and its planned feature-set in my in-depth write-up.