Microsoft Event 2024 live blog: All the Surface and Windows 11 AI announcements as they happen

Refresh

Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Arm are expected. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

We will be on the ground in bright and early at Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle on May 20 to bring you all the announcements. The event is expected to begin at 10am PT (1pm ET) and last around about an hour.

What are we expecting to see? New Surface hardware in the form of a Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Series chips. Both devices should have updated displays, and on the laptop side, a new keyboard deck with a haptic touchpad.

We're also expecting to see new Windows 11 features, many of which will be tied to Microsoft's AI efforts. A new "AI Explorer" feature which will enable a number of next-generation AI experiences such as Recall and snapshots, which will record everything you do on your computer and store it as a memory for you to recall at a later point using natural language.

AI Explorer will also be able to see what's currently on-screen and provide contextual prompts and suggestions based on what it can see with a feature called Screen Understanding. You can learn more about AI Explorer and its planned feature-set in my in-depth write-up.