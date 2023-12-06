The Xbox Mini Fridge family has grown, literally, and the new one is already discounted

By Richard Devine
published

Yes, it's possible to get too excited about a fridge, but here we are.

Xbox mini fridge
What you need to know

  • The Xbox Mini Fridge family has grown to three, with a new larger model joining the mix. 
  • The new one is over two feet tall and boasts a bottom bin as well as more storage for your snacks and beverages. 
  • In the U.S. it's on sale at Walmart for $198. 

I love my Xbox Mini Fridge, but I'm now getting serious envy for this latest addition to the family. The fridge family has grown to three, with a new super-sized model joining the original, and the smaller version that's closer to the size of the actual Xbox Series X console. 

Spotted by Idle Sloth on X, the artist formerly known as Twitter, it's quietly been slipped out and is listed on Walmart right now for $198. 

It should also be said that the $198 price currently listed appears to be a discount, too, from $250. So if you're interested, it'd be best to act fast. 

A gimmick, sure, but what a gimmick

Xbox mini fridge

It started as a meme. It became a reality. There's been a MASSIVE Xbox Series X fridge, but then for us mere mortals, a mini fridge we could actually afford. And use in our homes without fear of divorce. 

Yes, it's a massive gimmick, but it's fantastic. I have the now middle-sized Xbox Mini Fridge in my office, and I love it. It looks amazing, and it's cold enough to chill some beverages and snacks while I work. You're not keeping your steaks cold in this thing, but it was never designed for that anyway. 

What it is, is the best accessory for the Xbox fan. Or the Xbox fan in your life as a fun gift going into the holiday season. I'm not sure if I can justify (or have the space for) this new, larger model, but I sure wouldn't be disappointed if I unwrapped it on Christmas Day. Just saying. 

