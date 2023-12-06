The Xbox Mini Fridge family has grown, literally, and the new one is already discounted

What you need to know

The Xbox Mini Fridge family has grown to three, with a new larger model joining the mix.

The new one is over two feet tall and boasts a bottom bin as well as more storage for your snacks and beverages.

In the U.S. it's on sale at Walmart for $198.

I love my Xbox Mini Fridge, but I'm now getting serious envy for this latest addition to the family. The fridge family has grown to three, with a new super-sized model joining the original, and the smaller version that's closer to the size of the actual Xbox Series X console.

Spotted by Idle Sloth on X, the artist formerly known as Twitter, it's quietly been slipped out and is listed on Walmart right now for $198.

(FYI) Xbox has a third Xbox Series X Fridge for $198 at Walmart
Includes:
- 2 removable shelves
- Bottom pullout bin
- 8 beverage cradles
- 3 door shelves
- 11L chiller compartment for keeping things extra frosty
- Reversible door
- Adjustable feet

It should also be said that the $198 price currently listed appears to be a discount, too, from $250. So if you're interested, it'd be best to act fast.

A gimmick, sure, but what a gimmick

(Image credit: Windows Central)

It started as a meme. It became a reality. There's been a MASSIVE Xbox Series X fridge, but then for us mere mortals, a mini fridge we could actually afford. And use in our homes without fear of divorce.

Yes, it's a massive gimmick, but it's fantastic. I have the now middle-sized Xbox Mini Fridge in my office, and I love it. It looks amazing, and it's cold enough to chill some beverages and snacks while I work. You're not keeping your steaks cold in this thing, but it was never designed for that anyway.

What it is, is the best accessory for the Xbox fan. Or the Xbox fan in your life as a fun gift going into the holiday season. I'm not sure if I can justify (or have the space for) this new, larger model, but I sure wouldn't be disappointed if I unwrapped it on Christmas Day. Just saying.