I vowed not to buy anything for Black Friday, but I couldn't resist this chance to make my favorite PC gaming handheld even better

I loved the Killswitch on my original ROG Ally, and it should be even better on the ROG Ally X.

I tend to use most of my devices (including my smartphone) naked and without a case or screen protector, and I was content to do the same with the ASUS ROG Ally at first. However, dbrand was kind enough to send me its Killswitch case for the ROG Ally earlier this year, and I loved it for its excellent protection, added grip and comfort, built-in kickstand, and support for dbrand's award-winning skins.

Sadly, I couldn't bring the dbrand Killswitch with me when I switched to the ASUS ROG Ally X. So, despite my promises to myself that I wouldn't spend any money this Black Friday season, I still couldn't resist saving on a brand-new Killswitch case, screen protector, and skin for my favorite PC gaming handheld. Right now, dbrand's Black Friday sales event lets you pick up any of its Killswitch cases from $49.95 at dbrand. On top of that, you can save on all the add-ons, pay no extra for one of dbrand's special skin designs, and get a free second skin with that special design. How could I say no?

Well, at least I can try not to spend any more money.

Perfect Protection 🛡️ dbrand ASUS ROG Ally X Killswitch Case & Skin

Was: $64.90

Now: $49.95 at dbrand "It's a bit costly, but the ROG Ally Killswitch from dBrand definitely improves upon the gaming handheld experience. The rubber casing makes the device less likely to slip from your hands, while also providing a slightly thicker grip for a more comfortable hold. A kickstand with built-in microSD card storage slots is also very nifty. Additionally, being able to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons with a removable covering makes the ROG Ally easier to travel with without needing a bulky carrying case to do so." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want to make their ASUS ROG Ally X stand out with a unique skin, while also adding a ton of protection and added functionality, including a built-in kickstand, microSD card storage, and improved ergonomics. If you choose one of dbrand's special skin designs, you won't have to pay any extra and you can get a Triple Black Damascus skin added to your order for free. ❌Avoid if: You want a very basic, cost-effective case to protect your handheld or really don't care about the cosmetic skins — you can consider the dbrand Killswitch the top-tier protection for those willing to pay more. Features: Compatible with dbrand skins (one of your choosing included, can get a second for free), built-in kickstand & microSD card storage, enhanced grips, optional tempered glass screen protector, enhanced thumbstick caps, & travel cover. Warranty: None provided. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: dbrand.com Return period: None (unless allowed by dbrand representative). Price match? No. Free shipping: $65 minimum. 🤩Alternative deals: dbrand Steam Deck Killswitch Case & Skin for $67.90 $49.95 at dbrand or dbrand ASUS ROG Ally Killswitch Case & Skin for $67.90 $49.95 at dbrand

More than just a face lift, more than just added protection

Image 1 of 4 We don't have any pictures of the dbrand Killswitch for the ASUS ROG Ally X, but it's very similar to the original ROG Ally Killswitch — just with a slightly sleeker and more polished design that's also precision cut to the new ROG Ally X changes. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You still get the same enhanced grips, built-in kickstand, and guarantee of no negative thermal impact. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ROG Ally X moves vents and ports around, and adds a second USB port, and the new Killswitch perfectly matches all of it. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Having a built-in kickstand is incredibly useful, especially if you want to connect a controller. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The ASUS ROG Ally fully converted me to the promise of PC gaming handhelds and made me fall in love with the portable form factor, but ASUS outdid itself with the upgraded ROG Ally X. A handful of crucial upgrades improves performance and stability, ergonomics, and battery life to unexpected degrees, even if the device as a whole remains fairly similar to its less expensive sibling.

In our ASUS ROG Ally X review, my colleague Rebecca Spear concluded, "There is no denying that the ROG Ally X is better than the original Ally in several different ways. The battery lasts much longer, the black casing looks better, the handheld has better ergonomic grips without being too heavy, and the updated buttons and joysticks are responsive." I adore this handheld, but it has been missing something.

You only have to look at our dbrand Killswitch review to understand what I'm talking about. Rebecca Spear returns once again, this time concluding, "It's a bit costly, but the ROG Ally Killswitch from dBrand definitely improves upon the gaming handheld experience. The rubber casing makes the device less likely to slip from your hands, while also providing a slightly thicker grip for a more comfortable hold. A kickstand with built-in microSD card storage slots is also very nifty. Additionally, being able to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons with a removable covering makes the ROG Ally easier to travel with without needing a bulky carrying case to do so."

The Killswitch made my ASUS ROG Ally better, and it remained compatible with the Syntech ASUS ROG Ally Travel Case I trust for long trips. My ROG Ally looked unlike any other, was more comfortable to hold, and boasted a handy kickstand. More than anything, the Killswitch looks and feels great. Every part is precisely designed for the ROG Ally's exact dimensions, and when it's all put together even the tempered glass screen protector disappears. I missed the Killswitch when I upgraded to the ROG Ally X and its different dimensions, but I couldn't quite bring myself to pull the trigger on such a pricey accessory.

I'm very excited to get my Killswitch case in, and that Obsidian skin looks amazing. (Image credit: dBrand)

Well, I don't have to worry about that anymore. I confirmed my order for an ASUS ROG Ally X dbrand Killswitch case, thumbstick caps, travel cover, tempered glass screen protector, and two dbrand skins a few hours ago. I'm excited to get it, but it's only because of dbrand's compelling Black Friday sale that I was truly tempted. After all, I told myself not to spend any money this Black Friday — bills come first, you know?

The dbrand Killswitch normally starts at around $65 just for the case and a basic skin, and upgrading to a special skin design or throwing in any of the add-ons all add to that price — up to $130 for a complete package. Right now, though, I got that ultimate Killswitch setup and a free Triple Black Damascus skin on top of my unique Obsidian skin for a little under $83. Yes, that includes free shipping, too. If you just want the basics, though, you can pick up an ASUS ROG Ally X Killswitch for as little as $49.95 at dbrand, and upgrades to dbrand's special skin designs come at no added charge.

That exact sale also applies to dbrand's Killswitch cases for the Steam Deck and original ASUS ROG Ally, too, if that's the handheld of choice for you. You can find those links below. If you're looking to upgrade to the ASUS ROG Ally X, right now is the best time to do that, as well! You can buy the ASUS ROG Ally X for $699.99 at Best Buy, a $100 discount that brings the premium flagship handheld to its lowest price ever — and you can shave off an additional $230 just by trading in your original ROG Ally and its charger.

For more information, you can refer to my ultimate Black Friday guide on PC gaming handhelds and handheld accessories.

