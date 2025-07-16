The cheapest place to get my games just got even cheaper — get an extra 10% off while you can

If anyone asks me where I buy my games, the answer is pretty much always CDKeys. It's consistently the cheapest way to grab games and DLCs with a significant discount. Now, for a limited time this week, the cheapest site just got even cheaper for Steam games.

CDKeys is running a special promotion until July 18, and you'll want to make the most of it because its game codes do sell out sometimes.

10% off at CDKeys from now until June 18

If you haven't played this Game of the Year contender yet, nows your chance with the CDKeys discount. (Image credit: Windows Central)

From now until July 18, for US customers, you can use the code STEAM10 at checkout to get 10% off eligible games and DLCs at CDKeys.

This applies to both full games and downloadable content, but there are a few conditions (more on that below). What you need to know is: if there’s something you’ve had your eye on, maybe something just released or heavily discounted already, this is your moment to grab it for even less.

The discount is capped at $2.00, so you’ll save the most on mid-range or already discounted titles.

In fact I wish I had waited myself a few extra days, as I just purchased Date Everything at CDKeys for only $25.19, a decent discount off the full price of $39.99, but I could have saved an extra 10% with this deal if I'd held off until this deal!

What's included in the CDKeys 10% promotion?

The code applies specifically to the Steam games section and here are a few of our hot picks you should be seriously considering. All prices stated are before the use of the discount code.

Save $18 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: was $49.99 now $31.99 at CDKeys A turn-based RPG heavily inspired by Persona, Lost Odyssey, and a ton of Final Fantasy, that still manages to be its own very unique and special game. In Lumiere, the maximum life span reduces each year. Expeditions venture out in their final year to discover more of the world and hopefully defeat the force that’s killing everyone, the Paintress.

Stellar Blade: was $59.99 now $54.99 at CDKeys Play as Eve, a bioengineered super soldier sent to a post-apocalyptic Earth overrun by monstrous creatures called Naytibas. Your mission is to destroy the Alpha Naytibas, the strongest of the bunch, but things get more complicated when you encounter one of the last human settlements on Earth.

Save $9.60 Rematch: was $29.99 now $20.39 at CDKeys Rematch is a fast-paced arena soccer game from the creators of Sifu. With no out-of-bounds, stoppages, or fouls, the action never stops. You can play 4v4 or 5v5 matches, all players are human-controlled. Ranked mode defaults to 5v5, while 4v4 offers more space and a slower pace, perfect for newcomers.

Save $10.80 Helldivers 2 : was $39.99 now $29.19 at CDKeys Step into the boots of a Super Earth soldier, battling alien threats to “freedom and democracy”. Including hordes of giant bugs and killer robots, of course. The game leans heavily into satire, channeling Starship Troopers with its exaggerated propaganda, and ridiculous dialogue, and lots of squishy sound effects.

Save $13.20 The Alters: was $34.99 now $21.79 at CDKeys Imagine Fallout Shelter meets a narrative-driven sci-fi survival game. You play as Jan Dolski, the lone survivor of a crash on an alien planet. With limited resources, you must manage a base, scavenge, and survive — alone. But through some clever story twists, Jan can create 'Alters': clones with alternate life paths and specialized skills to help him escape.

The fine print

The code STEAM10 is one time use per customer, so choose wisely. It's also capped at $2.00 so when using on games like Stellar Blade mentioned above, you'll only get $2.00 off, which is still decent but something to note.

You also cannot combine this code with other promotions, so no code stacking! CDKeys already has many games discounts so adding 10% to that is still a win. Make sure you're logged into your account and use the discount code at checkout.