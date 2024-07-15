CDKeys FAQ: How it works, legitimacy, platforms, where to find the best deals, and more

Ever since I discovered CDKeys, it's been the main place that I check for video game discounts. Seriously, I frequently find games selling for far cheaper on CDKeys than they are selling at Steam, the Xbox store, or the PlayStation store.

But what exactly is CDKeys? What platforms does CDKeys cover? Is this video game code distributor something you can trust? And how does CDKeys work anyway? Let's dive in and discuss.

What is CDKeys? CDKeys is literally a CD key retailer for digital copies of games. It often has deals and sales prices that are far lower than many other digital video game retailers.

Is CDKeys legit? Yes. CDKeys sells legitimate game codes for various platforms. You just need to make sure that the code you want to buy is intended for your gaming system and that it is compatible with the region in which you live. Once you make the purchase, the game code should arrive in your mailbox almost immediately. If you buy a preorder, then you'll have to wait until a game launches.

How does CDKeys work? Game code distribution sites like CDKeys typically gather codes by purchasing them from retailers during sales and then resell them to buyers. This is how they are able to sell codes at such low prices compared to places like Steam. However, this also means that they have a limited number of codes available, so some game code deals won't last long.

Is CDKeys a good place to get game codes and game deals? Yes! I have preordered and purchased games at significant discounts at CDKeys. The games I've bought all work well on the systems I've purchased them for. In many cases, game codes can sell for a whole lot less on CDKeys than on other online game retailers.

For some reason, CDKeys often shows the original game price as much higher than a game's MSRP. For instance, Hogwarts Legacy has a $59.99 MSRP, but at the time of writing CDKeys showed the original price as $64.99. It's weird, but the important thing is that the actual deal prices are often way better than what you'll see at competitor websites. As such, ignore the percentage discount and just focus on what the final price is when trying to decide whether or not to buy a game code from CDKeys.

What platforms does CDKeys sell game codes for? CDKeys sells video game codes for PC (via Steam, GOG, Battle.net, and others), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

What regions does CDKeys sell games for? When it comes to regions, CDKeys video game codes can be marked as Worldwide, USA, North America, or Europe & North America.

What are my payment options on CDKeys? You can purchase game codes at CDKeys using PayPal, your credit card, or your debit card. I suggest you use your credit card or PayPal, as debit cards aren't as safe online.

Can I buy preorders at CDKeys? Yes, as long as CDKeys offers preorder codes for a specific game. Note that if you do purchase a preorder that you won't receive the game code until after the game officially launches. CDKeys attempts to send the code to you on the release date, but it could end up coming to you later than that.

What happens if I purchase a game code from CDKeys? A code will be sent to the email you have listed on your CDKeys account. You'll then need to get the code from your email and redeem it on your computer or console.

Here's what the purchasing process is like on CDKeys:

Select a game you want to buy. Make sure that the game is intended for your region and the platform you want to play on. Choose whether to purchase it using "PayPal" or "Debit or Credit Card." Review your order details and make sure the email the game code is getting sent to is correct. After seeing the order confirmation page, check your email for the game code. If you don't see the game code, check your spam folder. Finally, go onto your system, enter the code, and redeem the game.

Once done, you should be able to start playing the game right away. Note that if you ordered a preorder, then you won't get the game code until the game has released.

How do I redeem CDKeys codes on Steam? You'll need to go into the Steam App and activate a product code. It's not the most intuitive process, but it's an easy one once you know what to do.

Open the Steam app. Click on the Games tap along the top. Next, select Activate a Product on Steam. A notice will pop up, select Next to get past it. If this is your first time doing this, you'll need to read through the terms and condition. If you're ok with what you see, click I Agree. Enter the code in the box and then press Next. Go to your Steam Library to see the game. Note that it can take a few minutes for a new game to show up in your Steam library. If you don't see it right away, completely close out of Steam and launch it again, and it should appear. Click on the new game you just downloaded and click.

Once the game completes the installation process, you'll be able to play it on your PC gaming device.

How do I redeem CDKeys codes on Xbox Series X|S? You'll need to redeem the code from within the Xbox Store page on your console. It isn't a difficult process, but it's not exactly intuitive either.

Turn on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the menu. Select Store. Press the View button (two rectangles). Select Redeem. Finally, enter the 25-character code and select Next. Go to your game library and install the game.

After the installation is done, you'll be able to click on the game and launch it. Enjoy your new video game!

A great place to find the best video game deals

Ever since I first discovered CDKeys, I've been regularly coming to the online code distributor to check for video game deals. I don't know how many times I've found better discounts at this website than I have at its competitors, but it's been very often. The process for purchasing a game at CDKeys and then redeeming it on various platforms is also very easy.

If you're interested in purchasing a game for PC, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 then you should check CDKeys to see if it offers a better deal than elsewhere. Your wallet will thank you. Not to mention, you'll be able to spend your money on more games overall if you're able to fill your library with discounted titles.