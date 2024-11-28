Even at 41% off, I can't recommend this mediocre gaming handheld when there is a cheaper and much better option

As we scramble to unearth the best Black Friday deals for you this week, I think it's just as important to point out the items that look mighty tempting but are actually not worth the price. When it comes to handheld gaming PCs you might think a 41% discount on this MSI Claw (now $441.15, down from $749.99) is a steal. Spoiler alert: it’s not. Even at nearly half price, this bulky, underperforming device pales in comparison to the ASUS ROG Ally, which offers superior performance, better design, and versatility for just $349.99 this Black Friday (normally $499.99).



Why overpay for mediocrity when the ROG Ally is cheaper, faster, and much more capable? Save yourself the regret and pick the handheld that won’t let you down.

Why is the ROG Ally better than the MSI Claw?

To be fair on the MSI Claw, it isn't completely terrible, it's just that there are much better and cheaper options available, like the ASUS ROG Ally and even the Steam Deck OLED—it’s hard to justify the Claw's price, even at a discount. Right now, the ASUS ROG Ally stands out as the clear winner, thanks to its incredible Black Friday sale price and superior functionality.



We compared the MSI Claw and ROG Ally when they first launched, and even on paper, the ROG Ally offered far better value. To give you a clearer picture, let’s break down the specs of both gaming handhelds and see why the ROG Ally is the smarter choice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Claw ROG Ally Price $699 | $749 | $799 $599 | $699 Release date March 2024 (US) Jun. 13, 2023 Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-135H | Intel Core Ultra 7-155H AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme | AMD Ryzen Z1 Storage 512GB | 1TB SSD Up to 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD Memory 16GB LPDDR5-6400 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel) OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home VRR Yes Yes Connectivity Intel Killer BE Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 Display 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 touch screen, 120Hz IPS-Level touchscreen 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level touchscreen, 120Hz, 500nits, 100% of sRGB, 120Hz Ports 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port with PD charging and 1x microSD card reader 1x USB-C port, 1x PCIe port, 1x microSD card slot, 1x headphone jack Battery 53WHrs, 6-Cell (65W PD adapter) 40WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion (65W AC adapter) Battery life Up to 4 hours (but nearer 2) Up to 4 Hours Touchpads None None Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Haptics HD haptics, Gyro: 6-Axis IMU HD haptics, Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Speakers 2x 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification 2 speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification Dimensions 11.6 x 4.6 x 0.83 inches (294 x 117 x 21.2mm) 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches (279 x 111.8 x 12.7mm) Weight 1.5 lbs (675 grams) 1.3 lbs (590 grams)

When it comes to choosing a gaming handheld, the ASUS ROG Ally blows the MSI Claw out of the water in nearly every category, especially with Black Friday sale prices making the ROG Ally just $349.99 (down from $499.99), compared to the MSI Claw's $441.15 (down from $749.99).



The ROG Ally consistently trumps the MSI Claw in gaming benchmarks, delivering higher frame rates across a wide range of games. While the Claw’s Intel Core Ultra processor might sound impressive, it struggles with consistent performance, leading to choppy gameplay in many reviews. In contrast, the ROG Ally’s AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme chips are purpose-built for gaming, providing smooth and reliable performance.



Both devices have a 7-inch 1080p IPS display, but the ROG Ally’s screen is a few pinches ahead. With a 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, full sRGB coverage, and a peak brightness of 500 nits, the Ally’s display offers vibrant colors and smoother visuals that the MSI Claw simply cannot match.



Battery life is another area where the MSI Claw lets you down. While the ROG Ally averages around 2 hours and 30 minutes of playtime (stretching to 4 hours with less demanding games like Balatro), the MSI Claw delivers an underwhelming 50 minutes to 2 hours at best. For a portable device, that’s a significant drawback.



The ROG Ally has matured significantly since launch, receiving multiple updates that have improved its software and polished the overall user experience. It’s now stable, reliable, and bug-free for most users. The MSI Claw, on the other hand, suffers from persistent software issues, including crashes and inconsistent game launching, which can make for a frustrating experience.



The MSI Claw’s ergonomic grips are one of its few redeeming qualities, providing good comfort during long sessions. However, the ROG Ally more than compensates with its vast ecosystem of accessories available. Options like the Dbrand Killswitch case (also on Black Friday sale) can make a huge difference to the comfort factor of the ROG Ally.



Even with its 41% discount, the MSI Claw simply can’t compete with the ROG Ally, which not only costs less but also outshines it in performance, display quality, battery life, and overall usability. Don’t let the MSI Claw’s discount pull you in—opt for the ROG Ally deal at Best Buy instead.





Do I need anything else to use my ASUS ROG Ally? Nope! The ASUS ROG Ally is a fully self-contained gaming system. It comes equipped with everything you need: a built-in display, battery, controls, sound system, haptics, and powerful internal hardware. All you have to do is power it on and start gaming. That said, you’ll need an internet connection to download games, update software, or stream from cloud services. To get the most out of your ROG Ally, consider pairing it with Xbox Game Pass which is only $29.29 for 3 months at CDKeys. You can play a bunch of Xbox PC and Xbox Play Anywhere titles on your ROG Ally, meaning its the closest thing we have to a real Xbox handheld right now. Any additional accessories are optional but can enhance your experience. For example, a docking station or USB hub like this JSAUX one on sale for $23.99 lets you connect to external monitors, keyboards, or mice, while cases and grips improve durability and comfort.



You can even pick up a power bank to extend battery life on the go, one of my favorites being this great value Baseus power bank that's half price in Black Friday sales.

When is Black Friday? This year, Black Friday officially falls on November 29, 2024, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. But let’s be honest: Black Friday has evolved far beyond a single day of discounts. It’s now a weeks-long sales fest, with many retailers kicking off deals well in advance. While Black Friday itself might bring a handful of doorbuster deals with extreme limitations, the reality is that many of the season’s best discounts are already live. The ASUS ROG Ally and MSI Claw—great examples of why waiting until the official day isn’t always necessary. If you see a deal you love, it’s worth snagging it early.

When is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, falling on Dec. 2, 2024, is often seen as an extension of Black Friday’s frenzy. However, it’s a key date for deal hunters, as it marks the last opportunity to snag many of the season’s top discounts. Once Cyber Monday wraps up, most Black Friday sales vanish for good. If you’ve been holding out for the best offers—or missed something over the Black Friday weekend—Cyber Monday is your final chance to score big before the holiday shopping rush.