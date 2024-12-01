The one gaming handheld I recommend above all others beat its Black Friday record with a new lowest price ever... Sort of

One of the highlights of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday season has been seeing the ASUS ROG Ally (our favorite PC gaming handheld) become more obtainable than ever through amazing deals. I thought that we had already seen the lowest the ROG Ally's price would go, but the configuration I recommend above all other handhelds actually just got a little cheaper.

The ASUS ROG Ally powered by the premium AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset is now only $485 at Amazon, a record-breaking low price... In one respect. Shoppers at a particular blue-and-yellow retailer are able to save more if they're a member, as the same ASUS ROG Ally is just $449.99 at Best Buy with a My Best Buy Plus membership. Take your pick, you're getting the best gaming handheld at one of the best prices ever either way.

Two Lowest Prices? 📉 ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)

Was: $649.99

Now: $485 at Amazon "I personally like the ROG Ally quite a lot and find myself wanting to play with it every day. It gives me plenty of freedom to get the Ally doing exactly what I want and access any gaming service I want. I love how light and balanced it feels in my hands, and the fact that it's the only modern gaming handheld that doesn't make my hands cramp up is enormous. Plus, it can run my best PC games rather easily." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the best price ever on our most recommended PC gaming handheld model (if you shop at Best Buy a lot, though, you can save even more there). ❌Avoid if: You prefer Best Buy or are already a My Best Buy Plus member — because you can find a better deal than this one. 👉See at: Amazon.com 🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB) for $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus membership

You now have two ways to save on the best handheld

It's worth paying extra for the more powerful ROG Ally, but now there are two amazing deals depending on where you shop. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I'll save you the big rundown on why the new generation of PC gaming handhelds are so good, and why you should consider getting one. I'll even spare you the details on why, out of all the handhelds you can currently buy, the ASUS ROG Ally is the one we recommend above all others (and, in particular, this model that's on sale). You can read our ASUS ROG Ally review for that information.

I'll keep this short and sweet: the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales event (depending on which side of the weekend we're on) has brought thousands of promotions on thousands of products, including the lowest price we have ever seen for any version of the ASUS ROG Ally. To be frank, I didn't expect that price to get any lower than it already was, but Amazon just had to prove me (half) wrong.

Before this, the best deal for the more powerful ASUS ROG Ally model (which I recommend if you can justify the added cost) was a $500 price tag, and that was at Best Buy. Now, you can obtain your own high-end ASUS ROG Ally for as little as $485 at Amazon, besting the previous champion by $15. That's not the biggest difference, but a new record is a new record!

However, Best Buy isn't relinquishing the title, either. Now, it seems that the two retailers will have to share, because while Amazon has reached a new lowest price for the ROG Ally through one of its third-party retailers (this deal isn't direct from Amazon or ASUS), you can still save more at Best Buy. All it takes is being a My Best Buy Plus member, a subscription that costs $50 a year and nets you a ton of benefits, like guaranteed free shipping, extended return windows, expanded support, and... exclusive deals.

Those whose frequent Best Buy shopping can benefit from a membership and those already part of the club can buy the ASUS ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme inside for $449.99 at Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus, a further $35 below Amazon's. Of course, Best Buy has shaved another $50 off its existing promotion for members since the beginning of Black Friday, so it's not quite accurate to say the cheapest place to buy a Ryzen Z1 Extreme-powered ROG Ally is at Amazon.

If you want the true lowest price, that's still in one place, where you can buy the entry-level ASUS ROG Ally for only $349.99 at Best Buy.

