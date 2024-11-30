I'm calling a truce on the Sony vs. Bose war — at least during Black Friday's final hours, all the best ANC headphones are equally affordable

I feel I've almost done you a disservice. Black Friday is winding down its final hours, preparing to cede its throne to the approaching behemoth that is Cyber Monday, and I only just now thought to check on whether the best wireless noise canceling headphones are enjoying their own discounts. Not only are the deals deep, but the variety is vast — whether you're a fan of Sony, Bose, or any other company, you can enjoy some savings... at least for a little longer.

The legendary Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones are $198 at Amazon in the color of your choosing. The fantastically comfy Bose QuietComfort Wireless ANC Headphones are $1 more, or $199 at Amazon, and you have even more colors from which to choose. Even my personal, beloved pair of headphones are joining the party, with the luxurious Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC Headphones coming in at $219.99 at Amazon.

Peak noise cancelation with Sony? Unparalleled comfort with Bose? Beautifully clear audio with Sennheiser? Take your pick, you're saving a lot of cash no matter which way you swing.

Music Time 🎶 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC Headphones

Was: $399.99

Now: $219.99 at Amazon ✅Perfect for: Those who want premium ANC headphones, but also want to understand why Sennheiser is known for its audio. ❌Avoid if: You need best-in-class active noise canceling in every situation. 👉See at: Amazon.com or BestBuy.com

The holy trifecta of amazing wireless ANC headphones

Image 1 of 4 We unfortunately have a shortage of WH-1000XM4 images here, but just look at good it looks rendered on a white background. (Image credit: Sony) Wow, that person really looks like they can't hear anything! Alright, I'm reaching, but the comfort levels are no joke. (Image credit: Bose) Bonus picture of my boss looking very stylish with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Won't catch me posing for the camera. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Future) I'm more than content to let my hands do the posing. I honestly love my Momentum 4s, and I really do recommend them. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I could do my best impression of a history teacher and discuss at length the years-long feud between Sony and Bose, but I'll keep it succinct. For a long time, Sony and Bose have battled it out for the crown of "best wireless ANC headphones," and there has been a lot of back-and-forth. Both companies have produced some truly incredible headsets, with the former progressively improving its technology and the latter refining the traits that made it king at first.

The brand recognition for these two noise canceling goliaths is strong enough that there are thousands of people who will battle on behalf of their preferred headphones, occasionally making it difficult for us so-called "normies" to make the choice between Sony and Bose. On top of that, there are plenty of other great wireless ANC headphones carving out their own slices of the market — I myself have championed my personal favorites during past sales events.

So, what's the run down? Well, at least for the final hours remaining in Black Friday, all three of what I'd consider the best mainstream wireless ANC headphones are enjoying substantial discounts, and they're all neck-and-neck when it comes to pricing. I'll highlight your options and why you should choose (or not choose) each one, but rest assured you'll be getting an amazing pair of cans with one hell of a deal. All of these headphones will feel good, sound good, and block out all the unwanted noise in life.

First, the iconic Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones are $198 at Amazon in all three colorways, a cool $151 discount. Sony's persistently confusing naming scheme aside, these headphones elevated Sony's active noice canceling prowess to a new level and upped the ante when it came to extra features and ease-of-use. They're not the most comfortable in the business and some of that extra tech can be a little finnicky, but thousands of happy customers gladly put up with those weaknesses.

Next, the legendary Bose QuietComfort Wireless ANC Headphones are $199 at Amazon in many colors, saving you $150. Bose has gently refined the QuietComfort line over many years, resulting in a mature design with unparalleled comfort and reliable performance. Bose can't claim to make the best-sounding wireless headphones you can buy, but no one would blame you for forgetting you're wearing them with how comfy they are.

It's worth mentioning that you can pay an extra $100 in either case to obtain the latest and greatest version of each respective pair of headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones are $298 at Amazon, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Headphones are $299 at Amazon.

Finally, we have the headphones that won me over. While often found on sale, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC Headphones can be found at an even lower price of $219.99 at Amazon, with some of the designs costing an extra $10. I won't pretend that Sennheiser thrashes the industry greats in every category, but the Momentum 4s best both Sony and Bose when it comes to pure audio quality, and come closer than anyone likely expected in both comfort and noise canceling ability. They also look the most stylish, although that may just be my personal opinion.

